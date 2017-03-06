Prince Harry Bored With Meghan Markle? Body Language May Say Yes, Fans Say No

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a big step forward in their relationship when they attended Harry’s best friend’s wedding in Jamaica last week. Royal fans hoped it was the first step on the road to a royal engagement announcement later in 2017. However, according to the Daily Mail, there are signs that all was not well in royal paradise.

Markle’s fans hope that the signs are wrong and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement soon.

I hope Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle — ????????‍???? (@piajane_) January 16, 2017

Judi James is the author of The Body Language Bible, and after seeing pics of Prince Harry and Meghan at the wedding, she warns that the two may not be as infatuated with each other as they used to be. One photo, in particular, shows Meghan holding Harry’s arm while she gazes at him, but her boyfriend looks straight ahead and almost appears to be ignoring his girlfriend.

James says that the “awkward” body language sends a clear message: Prince Harry isn’t as interested in Meghan Markle as Markle is in Prince Harry.

“In a nutshell, he looks bored and distant and she’s trying to get his attention. Meghan is very much trying to signal them as a trophy couple, but he’s not playing ball.”

The body language author thinks it’s more than possible that Prince Harry could be “already be tiring” of Markle. There are those who agree with that point of view.

Meghan and Prince Harry have only been dating for a few months, and however much in love they were at first, it’s only natural that their relationship might cool off once reality sets in. The Stir blog writes that Meghan’s actions look very much as if the Suits actress “wants to keep Harry all to herself,” but that Prince William’s younger brother seems to be uninterested in Markle.

Twitter is flooded with comments on pics from the wedding, and the photos often show Meghan touching Harry while he looks away from his girlfriend with crossed arms.

Not everyone believes that the images of Harry and Meghan show awkwardness or lack of mutual affection. The National Post writes that Markle and Prince Harry were comfortable and affectionate enough with each other to hold hands while the chatted with other wedding guests.

“They look like a couple who have been together for years.”

The outlet described Markle’s display of affection in totally different terms from the commenters who think that Meghan is getting desperate to hang on to a prince who doesn’t want her anymore.

Meghan was said to have been “tenderly putting her arm around Prince Harry” outside the Jamaican church, and Prince Harry was happy to be in his girlfriend’s embrace at such a meaningful time. According to the outlet, the couple “showed few inhibitions” with their public displays of affection and seemed equally enamored of each other.

If Prince Harry seemed distracted, it’s just as likely to have come about because he’s thinking of marriage himself. Tom Inskip, the groom at the wedding in Jamaica, is one of Harry’s oldest friends and the wedding would be a dramatic reminder of what Harry and Meghan have to think about in their own relationship.

Certainly, the fact that Prince Harry took Markle with him to a wedding for their first “formal” public appearance as a couple has everyone wondering when Harry and Meghan will announce their engagement.

Cracking pictures out of Jamaica of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry seems relaxed being photographed. Engagement soon I reckon. — Niraj Tanna (@IkonPictures) March 4, 2017

What do you think? Is Prince Harry losing interest in Meghan Markle, or are Markle and the Prince planning to make an engagement announcement soon?

