Harry Styles Of One Direction Is A Rock Star: New Album Rocks Hard For 2017

One Direction’s Harry Styles is officially a rock star. He has already been recognized by some of the best in the music business for his new 2017 solo album, which will soon be released.

The One Direction crooner’s new music has been compared, by professionals at Hits Daily Double, the publication of the music industry itself, to both Queen and David Bowie.

“[Harry Styles] has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie, and Queen in particular. The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

Harry Styles has the respect of top music industry publications, as well as rock and roll royalty like Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Star and Mick Jagger who have consistently been there for him throughout the new solo album’s creative process.

Harry Styles of One Direction also has the respect of current rockers like the Red Hot Chilli Peppers who offered him a song for his new 2017 solo album. See this Inquisitr article for details. It is unknown if Styles included the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ song on his new album, though. A lot of stuff didn’t make the cut according to Ed Sheeran.

Harry Styles’ long-time collaborator Ed Sheeran is quoted in The Mirror explaining that although he wrote a song with One Direction teen idol, for this new 2017 solo album, it will not be included.

“He came round like two years ago and we jammed out a song. I think he’s gone in a totally different direction now. It’s really good. Anything he puts out is going to be massive, let’s be honest. But I think it’s very good musically as well.”

Harry Styles is taking his time and being choosy about what he is putting on his new 2017 solo album and that is a good thing. It means Harry Styles has a central theme and a plan for this music. He’s going in a “different direction.” Harry is getting away from the rushed making of commercial music, and doing something far more “authentic.”

Harry Styles is working with one of the best producers in the industry, Jeff Bhasker has worked with The Rolling Stones. The main differences between a One Direction album and Styles new 2017 solo album the extra time and consideration invested, and the expertise of the collaborators, as well as a harder and more complex classic rock style

Working with a single producer, the versatile Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Rolling Stones, ‘Uptown Funk!’), in marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee.”

Harry Styles’ music is “authentic” according to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol who is quoted in Digital Spy.

“He is a really prolific artist and a super-talented guy. He’s really authentic and he has an incredible voice, so we’ve been writing a lot of songs. We’ve been writing songs for years together.”

Harry Styles music is making a dramatic change in his new 2017 solo album work. It will be different from One Direction’s music but is Styles going to be different now?

Is Harry Styles of One Direction teen pop fame just gone, to be replaced by grown-up rock star Harry? Well not exactly. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson all say there is a One Direction reunion coming eventually. Though there is no timetable yet.

Harry Styles of One Direction will never be too cool to get down on his knees to sign pictures for tiny fans either. That part of sweet Harry that will never change, no matter how cool he becomes or how old he gets.

One Direction’s Harry Styles is a rock star with a new solo album coming out very soon, but he will always love the Directioners.

