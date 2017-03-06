Lira Galore Sex Tape: Instagram Star Planing To Take Legal Action After Leak

Lira Galore is taking her sex tape scandal head on, with the Instagram model vowing to take legal action against whoever leaked the explicit video online.

The tape hit the internet last week, showing Lira with an unidentified man first believed to be NBA player Lance Stephenson. It was reported that Stephenson was not the man in the video and instead was an ex-boyfriend, but Lira Galore doesn’t seem content to just let the matter rest.

This week, the Instagram star told TMZ that she is planning to sue the person who leaked her sex tape to the internet.

“They randomly texted me and my manager but they never sent it, nothing, they just texted what they text. Then the next thing you know, boom, f***ing trending worldwide. The video is actually old. It’s an ex-boyfriend. I don’t know if he still has the video. I don’t know how it surfaced. I filed a police report today and we have our lawyers – they’re on top of it. We already have information, like, from the number we traced names and all that stuff. We’re already on top of it. We already know who you are.”

Lira Galore appears to be taking a much more aggressive stance on her sex tape than last week, when she appeared to laugh off the matter. In a message posted shortly after the video hit the internet, Lira seemed to imply that it wasn’t a big deal.

“Y’all never seen nobody s**k d**k b4??.. everybody let’s relax,” she Tweeted early on Friday morning.

“Could never feel any less about myself doin things you men die about to MY man…too bad it got leaked!” Lira later added.

???????? A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Though Lira Galore has a pretty big following online for her modeling photos, the social media star has also gained fame for her string of high-profile relationships. She is best known for her brief engagement to rapper Rick Ross in 2015, but has also been connected to Justin Bieber and reportedly had her relationship with NBA player Patrick Beverly cut short when the rapper Drake moved in on her.

“Drake has reportedly been courting Lira for weeks,” Hollywood Life reported in October of 2014. “They even met up when the rapper was in Houston last week. Apparently, the two are having a whirlwind romance.”

#galore A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Lira Galore is one of a number of celebrities to fight back after having sex tapes leaked or threatened to be leaked. One high-profile case involved Lil Wayne, who made a very public threat to sue after rumors of a sex tape surfaced in 2015.

Snippets of the alleged video were leaked by a site called Diary of a Hollywood Street King, which reported that Lil Wayne had a heads up that the video would be coming out.

“Last month, Vivid Entertainment was presented with a four-minute clip of the Lil Wayne’s sex tape. After viewing the sex tape, reps at Vivid immediately called their alliance over at TMZ and sold the story. “Everyone knows Wayne’s a source for TMZ. That’s why TMZ immediately got at Wayne, telling him about the story. Once they hipped Wayne, he said: ‘If someone sells a sex tape of me with my socks on, I’ll sue.'”

It’s not clear if there is any kind of police investigation into Lira Galore’s leaked sex tape, but in the past authorities have taken these cases very seriously. As Fox News reported, authorities earlier this year sentenced a man to nine months in jail after he was convicted of hacking nude photos from a number of celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson.

[Featured Image by Lira Galore/Instagram]