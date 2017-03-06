Blake Shelton’s Secret Weapon For Winning ‘The Voice’ Finally Revealed

The blind auditions on The Voice are heading into week 2 and Blake Shelton is pulling out all the stops to get contestants on his team. Is Shelton’s secret weapon Gwen Stefani?

Gossip and Gab reports that Season 12 started off strong with three straight nights of auditions. There are some great artists this season and the banter between the coaches is at an all-time high. Although the focus was on Shelton and Stefani’s romance, a new promo trailer reveals that Shelton’s secret weapon is actually his dimples.

As the blind auditions heat up, Shelton uses his dimples to win over a few singers. Whether or not it actually works is another thing, but at least one guy seemed to be into them.

According to Daily Mail, Shelton picked up a slew of young female artists on the last episode of The Voice. This includes the night’s first singer, Ashley Levin, who grabbed the attention of both Shelton and Stefani.

“If we make it to the finale I’ve got the hook up,” Stefani told Levin. “I just did a country song, with Blake Shelton.”

Shelton quickly shot back, “Quit dropping my name.”

“You’re no different than all the other girls on his team right now,” Stefani continued, “he literally has all cute girls on his team.”

Levin, who started writing music when her dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, eventually went with Shelton. She had been listening to Shelton throughout her young life and ultimately decided he was the best fit.

After picking up Casi Joy, who impressed all four coaches, Shelton and Stefani found themselves in competition for Brandon Royal. Royal works as a firefighter and enjoys reggae. This time, Stefani edged out Shelton by referencing her previous work with Eve and Dr. Dre.

While Stefani and Shelton continue to heat up the competition, Hollywood Life reports that Stefani gave Blake Shelton a hard time after winning over a singer he desperately wanted. Stefani told her boyfriend that she felt great about how the night went, which caused him to sarcastically comment on Adam Levine and Alicia Keys’ impartial input.

“The truth is, she should be on my team,” Stefani responded.

“That is not the truth!” Shelton hit back.

Stefani wasn’t the only coach giving Shelton grief. Levine also teased Shelton for his Southern accent and his country sayings. At least they haven’t given up on their bromance just yet.

Aside from all the playful banter, Life & Style reports that Shelton and Stefani got in plenty of PDA in front of the cameras. In fact, during the premiere, Stefani sat in Shelton’s lap multiple times and they shared a few hugs for fans to enjoy.

“Am I in trouble?” Shelton asked Stefani after winning over her potential contestant.

“I pick Blake, too!” she replied.

Of course, not everyone enjoyed the flirting. Levine opened up about working alongside Shelton and Stefani this season and admitted that it was “weird” seeing them so close. He also said that he feels like a “third wheel” at times.

So excited @nbcthevoice eeeeeeek #rightaroundthecorner #blindauditions gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

All the flirting comes as no surprise to fans. Although they haven’t officially confirmed a wedding, an insider recently revealed that Shelton and Stefani want to have children before they tie the knot.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” the source shared. “That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Stefani has not commented on the pregnancy rumors or her plans for starting a family with Shelton.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton has a good chance to win Season 12 of The Voice? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]