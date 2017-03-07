‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman’s Return Shakes Up Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam Newman could be returning to the CBS soap opera in the next few months. And when he returns, he will have one heck of a shocker to deal with since his wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is now sleeping with his brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow).

One thing that Adam did ask of Nick before he “died” in the cabin explosion was to take care of his son, but not get close to Chelsea. He didn’t want Chelsea to become one of Nick’s failed romance conquests. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick seems to have forgotten that Adam warned him to stay away from his wife. Nick appears to believe that Adam would be pleased that he is dating his wife!

It seems hard for most Young and the Restless fans to accept that Adam would never return to Genoa City. He has always loved Chelsea and Connor. If he’s alive, Adam would rather die trying to come back to them than stay away.

The Young and the Restless showrunner Mal Young suggested that Adam may not come back. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Young isn’t a fan of bringing characters from the dead and wasn’t “sure Adam brought anytime to the soap opera.” Even so, Adam has a huge fanbase, and they want the soapster back. It’s clear that, at some point, the Young and the Restless executives will be forced to listen to their fans.

The only thing the Young and the Restless fans know for sure is that Justin Hartley (This Is Us, Kevin) will not be back to reprise the role of Adam Newman. Soap Hub shared that Hartley said in a recent interview that he wishes the Adam recast well but his days on the CBS soap opera are long gone. Justin added that he loved his time on the soap opera and felt that his portrayal of Adam made him much more “relatable.”

Most of the Young and the Restless fans would like to see Michael Muhney come back as Adam Newman. Muhney portrayed Adam flawlessly.

Adam is not an easy character to play. The role has many layers, and Muhney seemed to understand then all. Michael could slip into that dark place that Adam went to when he battled his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). The Young and the Restless fans fell in love with him as they watched him protect Sharon (Sharon Case) from the Newman family. His kindness and non-conditional love for her was moving.

The Young and the Restless could bring Adam back if they wanted. They never found his body and concluded he died based on the fact they thought he was in the cabin at the time of the explosion. However, what if he wasn’t? What if, Adam got away or someone took him to safety?

There also the slim chance that Justin Hartley may agree to stop into the role of Adam on a limited basis, possibly when This Is Us is on break. He could return to additional film scenes or maybe as flashbacks as Chelsea struggles with telling Nick the truth about Christian’s paternity.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea told Nick that she never thought that she would feel “this way” about anyone again. It was a crucial scene because it suggests that Chelsea is falling in love with Nick.

If [and when] Adam returns, you can bet that he will reclaim Chelsea as his wife. Nick cannot possibly compete with the complicated history they share.

Now, all the Young and the Restless fans need is for CBS to recast the role of Adam.

Do you think Adam will return soon? If so, what will he think about Nick and Chelsea’s relationship?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]