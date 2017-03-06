Brad Pitt Allegedly Texting Jennifer Aniston ‘Nonstop,’ Angelina Jolie Angry?

Is Brad Pitt texting Jennifer Aniston “nonstop” following his split from Angelina Jolie? Well, that’s what some sites would like you to believe. It didn’t take long for Aniston’s name to pop into the rumor mill after Jolie filed for divorce. What started off as a joke with memes insisting karma had the final say in Brad and Angelina’s relationship has turned into something a little strange.

While it has been well over a decade since Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith at the time, several media outlets continuously report that Brad has reached out to Jennifer and that the two have been talking amicably. Some sites have claimed that Aniston is helping Pitt through this tough time in his life — if you can believe that.

The latest Brad Pitt rumor comes from Celebrity Dirty Laundry and claims that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been texting each other in recent months. Unnamed sources say that Aniston is being a rock for Pitt and that she’s providing him with emotional support during this super challenging time in his life.



“Sources claim that Jennifer and Brad have been casually texting over the past few days, and Brad has been discussing how difficult the divorce has been for him. Apparently, Jennifer has been helping him through this, which is a little suspicious. Being magnanimous, fine, but offering support and advice to an ex-husband that you spent more than a decade getting over?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is happily married to Justin Theroux and hasn’t paid any attention to these odd rumors. She hasn’t addressed any reports nor has she confirmed or denied that she’s in contact with her ex-husband.

And then there are the reports that Angelina Jolie is angry that Brad Pitt has supposedly been leaning on Jennifer Aniston. Celebrity Dirty Laundry also claims that the actress is fuming mad that Brad went back to Jen (even if it is just texting). The site even claims that Brad and Angelina aren’t over each other yet and that his alleged decision to reach out to his ex-wife is really bugging her.

“How does Angelina Jolie feel about this? Well, apparently, not very happy. Again, not much of a surprise. Angelina may have been the one to call it quits, but that doesn’t mean that she’s over her ex-husband, the same way he’s not over her.”

So, is there any truth to the rumor about Brad Pitt texting Jennifer Aniston? Of course, anything is possible. It just seems as though the gossip sites have latched on to the story published by Us Weekly last week that reported a bit more of the same. The site claimed that Brad Pitt had to go through a bunch of his contacts to actually get Jennifer Aniston’s phone number and that they “started talking” again after he took the time to wish her a happy birthday last month.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” a source told Us Weekly. However, fans are having a hard time believing any such reports. Brad Pitt broke Jennifer Aniston’s heart and regardless of how much time has gone by, the actress has clearly moved on.

Sources told Us Weekly that Justin Theroux is fine with his wife talking to Brad Pitt and the consensus is that Jennifer is just “trying to be nice.”

Do you believe any of these rumors? Do you think that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are talking again?

