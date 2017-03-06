Kourtney Kardashian Lets Scott Disick Take Kids Shopping After Partying Spree

Kourtney Kardashian let her baby daddy Scott Disick hang out with their children, despite the fact that the alcoholic has been on a partying spree as of late.

Scott Disick was photographed shopping out in Calabasas with his son Mason and daughter Penelope.

The reality star, who has been partying a lot as of late, was allowed to see two of his two children while their mother Kourtney was in Palm Springs with her sisters Khloe and Kim, according to Radar Online.

Less than a month ago Scott Disick was caught drinking and hooking up with other women in Miami.

Last month, a young, 20-year-old model named Bella Banos told In Touch Weekly that she and Scott Disick were dating.

Though Disick has denied the model’s claims, she’d insisted: ‘Scott calls me his girl and we have said: “I love you,”‘ calling herself and the reality star ‘super connected.’

???????? #HappySunday ???????? A post shared by Baby Bells♊️???? (@bellabanos) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Kardashian has been hinting that she will keep their children away from him if he does not stop partying.

“[Kourtney] threatened Scott that she would take the kids away from him because he is being an awful father lately.”

The insider claimed that Kardashian warned the father-of-three what she would do if he relapsed.

“Not only is Scott continuing to drink and party, but he is just never there. Kourtney warned him that if he relapsed again that she would go after full custody,”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is apparently not even hiding the truth from their three children anymore. Kourtney refuses to make excuses for Scott.

“Unfortunately, it is Mason and Penelope that are really suffering because they are constantly asking, ‘where is daddy’, and they are both at the age that Kourtney cannot lie to them anymore. She is telling them straight up that their dad is not around because he is drinking, and this just breaks their little hearts.”

Scott Disick has not been photographed with his children since the Kardashian family’s trip to Costa Rica in January.

Mom A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

According to Hollywood Gossip, Scott Disick may be planning to release a tell-all book and Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly unhappy about it.

Summer time vibe I go for mine A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:45am PST

SF Gate reported that the alleged tell-all book would have a chapter dedicated to a specific member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kris Jenner’s chapter will reportedly include how she forcefully encouraged her daughters to have plastic surgery.

Disick will allegedly expose Khloe Kardashian for “enabling” her brother Rob Kardashian to get into drugs.

Hood life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

There is no word on whether Disick will go after younger family members like Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating on and off since 2006. They confirmed rumors of their breakup in 2015.

Best A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian played paintball with her sisters and 7-year-old Mason.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram posing with her sister Khloe and made sure fans knew that the guns they were posing with were paint guns and not real guns.

T H U G L I F E chill, it's paint. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Khloe Kardashian also posted some videos of the family’s paint gun game on her Snapchat.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images]