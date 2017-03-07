Karlie Redd Cozies Up To Ceaser From ‘Black Ink Crew’– What About Yung Joc?

It was reported that Karlie Redd and Yung Joc had reconciled their romance just in time for cameras to roll on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. However, Karlie was recently spotted looking pretty cozy with another man, who just happened to be Ceaser from Black Ink Crew and they didn’t seem to be hiding their affection for each other. So what is the deal with Yung Joc? Were they just together for the cameras, further proving how fake reality TV can be? Or did they already break up again before LHHATL even had to premiere?

#LHHATL ???? Hair @_glamourhead MUA @bbeautifulwoman A post shared by KarlieRedd (@iamkarlieredd) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Karlie Redd reconciled with Yung Joc last summer as the Inquisitr previously reported. They have dated in the past so it was definitely a recycled relationship and there was plenty of drama for those two the first time around that they probably didn’t need to do it again. Despite all that, there were never any reports that Karlie and Joc broke up. Then again, they also were never seen out in public together either which has fans wondering if the whole thing was just for the cameras so they could both pull a story line for the upcoming Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

#PressPlay: #KarlieRedd and #Caeser what's good?! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

Imagine everyone’s surprise when we think that Karlie Redd is still involved with Yung Joc but then starts running around with Ceaser from Black Ink Crew.The Shade Room captured multiple images and video of Karlie and Ceaser together over the past weekend, making it look like they might be getting pretty comfortable together. They certainly weren’t trying to hide the fact that they are together and that they know each other pretty well.

A thinking man is a powerful man. ????#ceaserblackink #selfmade #blackinkcrew A post shared by Ceaser Emanuel (@ceaserblackink) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:16am PST

In a video posted to Instagram, Ceaser can be seen talking to the camera before Karlie Redd makes sure to get herself in the frame. Once the camera is pointed at her, Karlie says to Ceaser, “Baby can you tell ’em?” While that doesn’t sound incredibly significant, it may be a small hint that he and Karlie have been doing something. There has been some back and forth because apparently Karlie calls everyone baby but does she get into a car with everyone? Or cameo in Instagram videos with everyone?

#TheShadeRoom spotted #KarlieRedd #Ceaser #KCamp #Skye partying it up at the hottest club in #Atl @chicatl (Swipe Left) @richfoundation A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Fast forward to a few pictures that have popped up and fans are really starting to wonder what’s going on. It looks like Karlie and Ceaser have also been spending some time together in the club. Namely, Chic in Atlanta because the pictures are all tagged up with information about the club they were at. It looks like Karlie and Ceaser were there with Sky who also stars in Black Ink Crew.

Now it’s entirely possible that all of them are just there for a club appearance. That is something that cast members of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Black Ink Crew do on a regular basis in order to supplement their income from their respective shows. Or it could be a reality show love connection with Karlie Redd and Ceaser Emanuel as the current it couple. Of course, they probably won’t tell us exactly what is going on right now but it’s always fun to watch and speculate. If we see Karlie kicking it with Ceaser again. though, it’ll be hard for the two to deny that something romantic is going on.

#Pinkicing lol….. @phfame #htownfinest A post shared by Jasiel Robinson (@joclive) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:59am PST

That leaves us yet again wondering about Yung Joc. Is he done with Karlie Redd? Is the funniest guy on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta spending time with someone new? Joc doesn’t seem to stay single long so if his relationship with Karlie is over, we should know about it pretty soon when he debuts another woman. After all, he wasn’t with Karlie in New Orleans for Mardi Gras. So peep the Instagram video that he posted above and see one of the latest beautiful women that Yung Joc was seen hanging out with.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Marcus Ingram/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]