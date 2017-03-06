Cortez Reed Shot 17-Month-Old Daughter In Chest, Wore Bullet-Proof Vest In Photo

According to Cincinnati.com, police in Cincinnati have asked the public to pray for a 17-month-old girl who was shot in the chest by Cortez Reed. Authorities say that Reed is the 17-month-old girl’s father, and haven’t yet said whether or not the shooting by Cortez was an accident or intentional. What is known at this point is that Cortez shot the toddler in the chest and torso region, leaving the little girl in critical condition in the West Price Hill area on Monday.

Police began a manhunt for Cortez, who can be seen in photos throughout this article, which are mostly mugshots that appeared on the “Cortez Reed” Twitter account. Police searched the nearby woods for Cortez, a man whom police state called them, with claims that he would turn himself in. It isn’t known what police station Reed would use to turn himself in.

Police: 1-year-old shot in West Price Hill, dad to turn self in: https://t.co/4tNFFVhyMt pic.twitter.com/hSvfEygNv5 — Enquirer (@Enquirer) March 6, 2017

The response from the public about the shooting of a 17-month-old girl has sent the term “West Price Hill” into the trending section on Twitter.

Authorities discovered the 17-month-old with shooting injuries that threatened her life, when they responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the 4200 block of Fehr Road. The toddler was transported to Children’s Hospital Medical Center in order for the little girl to undergo emergency surgery.

With Reed’s distinctive look, easily identifiable from various tattoos on his face and neck and beyond, Cortez was described as wearing red pants and red shoes as well. A nearby witness saw Cortez flee in a gold hatchback car. Police considered Cortez armed and dangerous after the shooting of his daughter on the city’s west side. The witness claimed that Reed was attempting to hide his face with a hoodie covering his visage as he fled after the shooting occurred at the single-family home on Fehr Road.

Cortez and his 17-month-old daughter were not the only ones inside the home when the tragedy happened. Two additional young children were taken from the home after the shooting by Hamilton County Job and Family Services. Police are calling the shooting that happened on Fehr Road one that did not seem to be a “typical street crime.” Instead, police called the shooting something likely different that the types of shootings they are used to seeing.

In the photos on the Twitter account named “Cortez Reed,” which was begun in 2005 according to Twitter, Cortez is pictured putting his middle finger in the air in the largest profile photo at the top of the social media account. Other photos appear to show Reed with a gun in his waistband and donning a black bullet-proof vest as Cortez raises his shirt to take a selfie.

Yet and still other photos that appear on the “Cortez Reed” Twitter account show a collage of mugshots, with some appearing to reflect a younger Cortez, without any tattoos on his face. Accompanying photos appear to be a progression of booking photos, with Reed showing off tattoos in his face in what appear to be photos of an older Cortez.

Reactions to Cortez from social media can be read below.

[Featured Image by Twitter/CortezReed]