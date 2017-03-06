‘Justice League’: Darkseid Rumored To Appear In DCEU Movie

The Justice League movie is in the works and fans have been wondering about a trailer. Also, Darkseid has been speculated for the flick ever since the Omega symbol was revealed in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Hints to his presence included the likely Parademons taking flight in Bruce Wayne’s dream/vision. Now apparently, Darkseid will be introduced into the Justice League flick according to The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez via Comic Book Movie.

According to the scoop delivered on Umberto’s Periscope session, the big baddie Darkseid will be seen, but not heard.

“He doesn’t really speak in the movie. You see him and feel his presence,

but you don’t hear him talk.”

Keep in mind, Umberto did mention that his information is “speculation and inside baseball.” He is usually, however, been pretty correct in his theories once movies debuted or news broke prior to the flicks.

Steppenwolf, who is to be played by Ciarán Hinds, is the big baddie in the Justice League movie. In the comics, he’s Darkseid’s uncle and leads the planet Apokolips army. DC Comics’ New 52 series has a storyline where they both attack Earth. So would it make sense that somewhere between the Justice League movie and the sequel that Darkseid may make more than one appearance. If so, then in what fashion?

We could only hope for a lengthy segment not unlike Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy, right?

Rumors about who would be playing the villain had been buzzing around the Internet, one such rumor would be that of Iron Man’s own Jeff Bridges. The Justice League News posted something on Twitter about this, but it’s only rumor.

According to rumors #JeffBridges will be playing #DarkSeid. What do you guys think of this? Do you want this to happen? pic.twitter.com/5f0ZQGRIFI — Justice League News (@JusticeLeagueN1) January 9, 2017

Stepphenwolf was also mentioned to have been teased in the deleted portion of Batman v. Superman via some kind of access by Lex Luthor while he was in the chamber of the Kryptonian ship.

It also appears that Luthor knows something out in the big blackness of space that something may be on its way. Perhaps he’ll be in the pockets of these bad guys?

Rumors about Darkseid’s involvement did make its way to Reddit where it was mentioned that he’ll be teased at the end of the Justice League movie, but rumors have also stated he may or may not be in the Justice League 2 movie for concern of running into a scheduling conflict on how Marvel Studios will debut Thanos. It seems Warner Bros. may be concerned in this situation and may hold off on Darkseid’s appearance until the “dust has settled” with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Considering the competition between the two franchises, do you really think, based on the rumors, that Warner Bros. will forecast debuting Darkseid into the DCEU based on how Marvel Studios will deliver Thanos? Do you think the stylings between the introduction of their two big bad guys will be somewhat similar?

It will be interesting though to see how Warner Bros. will bring on board this monstrosity, but hopefully it will be of a different slant as DCEU may likely be wanting to find a way to control how they introduce Darkseid into Justice League. Since a presence will be felt, according to a speculation by Umberto, how do you think it’ll be delivered?

Will the Justice League movie Darkseid have him in CGI/mo-cap? Will he be only teased?

The project is scheduled to debut come Nov. 17, 2017 and will star Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and a host of other big name actors.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]