Beyonce Baby Bump Displayed At ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Premiere [Photos]

Beyonce and her baby bump were the at the center of attention for her husband, Jay Z, and for everyone else at the premiere of Disney’s highly anticipated Beauty And The Beast. The couple, who recently announced that they were expecting twins in 2017, were excited to bring their daughter, Blue Ivy, to the movie, which stars Emma Watson.

Before watching the show, the Carter threesome posed for some sweet family pictures, many of which Bey decided to share with her fans today.

According to Us Weekly, Jay Z and Beyonce were among several stars at Thursday night’s premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. However, all eyes seemed to be on Queen B as she walked in a flowing green gown that accentuated her cleavage and flowed gently over her growing bump.

Beyonce is definitely dressing her baby bump to the nines! But the outing was very much a family affair and Jay Z and Blue Ivy’s outfits also complimented mom’s. As Beyonce looked graceful in her chiffon gown, Jay Z made sure to match in his own way, rocking white and green Adidas sneakers. There were also some green accents on his denim jacket, which could be seen as he lovingly rubbed his wife’s belly.

Clearly prepared for this family photoshoot (Bey posted all of the photos on her website), Blue Ivy also matched her mom and dad. The 5-year-old soon-to-be big sister wore a tiered, knee-length dress that was green and pink. Blue looked on as her mom and dad seemed to enjoy a moment of bliss, clearly still so excited to be expecting not one but two babies.

And, in case you were wondering what it would be like to go to a movie with Jay Z and Beyonce, the two are pros (which should not surprise you). There was no holding back when it came to noshing on the essential movie-going snacks.

“While at the premiere, the Carter clan seemingly cleaned up at the concession stand. Beyoncé posted a photo of a large assortment of movie theater candies, including Junior Mints, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Reese’s Pieces, Red Vines, and gummy bears.”

While Beyonce’s baby bump continues to grow (it is believed that she’s only about five months pregnant right now), she and her hubby are reportedly thinking about moving. According to People Magazine, Beyonce and Jay Z are thinking of moving to California, forgoing their gorgeous home in Tribeca, New York, for a bit. Rumor has it, the couple has their eye on the former Spelling mansion which is said to be worth over $150 million. Tori Spelling has previously referred to the house as being the size of “a mid-sized hotel.”

“The pair reportedly had a secret viewing of the 57,000-square-foot, French chateau-style home. The house currently belongs to British Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone and her husband, billionaire businessman James Stunt, who purchased it for $85 million in the summer of 2011.”

Sources close to Beyonce and Jay Z say that the two have been spending more time in Los Angeles over the past couple of years and they are ready to buy some real estate and make a more permanent move. It is unknown if the couple are hoping to get into a new home before they welcome their twins, but that is probably the idea at this point.

Do you love Jay Z and Beyonce? Any guesses on what they might name their boy-girl twins?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]