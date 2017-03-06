Christina El Moussa Boyfriend Gary Anderson Is Out Of The Picture, For Now

Christina El Moussa’s boyfriend Gary Anderson is no longer her boyfriend, a shocking revelation that he himself found out about by reading about it in a tabloid magazine. Meanwhile, Christina’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, has moved on from his toxic marriage.

As Hollywood Life reports, Gary Anderson, who was at least partially responsible for Christina and Tarek’s divorce, apparently found out the that Christina has not only moved on from husband Tarek, but that she’s moved on from Gary as well. What’s worse, he found out that he and Christina had broken up by reading about it in a tabloid magazine.

Tarek El Moussa was hurt by ex Christina dating Gary Anderson: Tarek El Moussa is remodeling his life. https://t.co/J7gPoZ6L9v pic.twitter.com/WUrPwrlxG9 — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) March 2, 2017

According to an insider source close to the couple speaking to In Touch Weekly, Christina gave an interview back on February 13 in which she declared that her relationship with Gary Anderson was over. That was news to Gary, as he had spent the night with her not long before the interview.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”

In fact, according to the source, so much of what Christina and Tarek have told the media, each other, and apparently Gary, was lies and deception, it’s impossible to figure out where, exactly, Gary fit into the picture.

“These interviews were an effort to salvage their brand. But in reality, they have such damaging history that it’s going to be difficult for them to ever be friendly.”

Tarek El Moussa has “totally moved on” from ex Christina El Moussa: “I’m done worrying about the past.” https://t.co/YUtf0A13Yv pic.twitter.com/0TRajv51MH — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2017

Tarek El Moussa, for his part, has also “moved on” from the ugliness of their marriage and Christina’s relationship with Gary Anderson, according to a Us Weekly. Further, Tarek is attempting to set the record straight on what caused his marriage to Christina to disintegrate.

Although you have no-doubt heard about the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak: back in May 2016, Christina called the cops on Tarek after he left the house with a gun. Tarek claims that incident has been blown out of proportion.

“I went hiking in Chino Hills State Park. We have bobcats, mountain lions. I took my gun only for protection.”

Even before that incident, Christina and Tarek’s marriage had been in trouble. Although they have two kids – Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 18 months, the couple had been struggling with infertility, even going through fertility and IVF treatments.

“Over time, it took a toll on our marriage.”

These days Christina and Tarek are trying to move forward with their lives, both personally and professionally. They continue to host Flip or Flop as a team, and continue to appear together at events. Meanwhile, they are both committed to peacefully co-parenting their children. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tarek told The Today Show that their children are their top priority.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly. The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

And as for Christina’s ex-boyfriend Gary Anderson, it appears as if he’s all but dropped off the face of the Earth since his breakup from Christina. Such is often the fate of people attached to salacious tabloid stories; and as of this writing, it appears that Gary Anderson, since he is no longer Christina El Moussa’s boyfriend, will go back to being an anonymous Southern California pool contractor.

Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]