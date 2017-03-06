Stassi Schroeder Dishes On The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Five Reunion

Stassi Schroeder welcomed Summer House‘s Stephen McGee to her Podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, days ago and during the interview, she dished on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

Following the taping in Los Angeles at the end of last month, Stassi Schroeder spoke of the drama that is to come between her and her co-stars.

“We all yelled over each other,” Stassi Schroeder teased listeners, according to a report by Reality Tea on March 3. “It was actually my favorite one we’ve done yet because there wasn’t just one person who took the heat. I feel like there have been years where I solely took the heat, a year Kristen solely took the heat, and then another year where Jax did. There were so many different dynamics of people going at each other.”

Stassi Schroeder has been featured on Vanderpump Rules since the series’ first season but has not maintained her full-time role on the show as several of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie Shay and Kristen Doute, have done.

Stassi Schroeder embarked on a full-time role with Vanderpump Rules when the series began airing in January 2013 as a spinoff of Bravo TV’s hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but after dealing with a massive falling out with several of her co-stars due to a hookup between her former boyfriend, Taylor, and her longtime friend, Doute, Schroeder left Los Angeles and headed for the east coast.

While Stassi Schroeder moved in with her then-boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, after leaving her gig at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, she ultimately returned to Los Angeles with Meagher in tow and began filming a part-time role for the series’ third season. As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder chose to keep her relationship off of the show and throughout filming, she failed to mention Meagher at all. Then, during the reunion special later that season, she admitted that Meagher wasn’t on board with her being in the same room as her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor.

Although Stassi Schroeder did address her relationship during the show’s fourth season, Meagher stayed away from the cameras and eventually, after attempting to regain their spark by living separately, the couple called it quits.

Continuing on to her Straight Up With Stassi listeners, Schroeder said the taping of the Vanderpump Rules reunion was the “worst day of the year.”

“I dread it every year. I would rather be buried alive for a whole day than do the reunion,” she joked.

Then, when McGee asked her if there was ever a moment during filming when host Andy Cohen lost control of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Schroeder confirmed, “Yeah, there were a lot of times because we yell over each other, you can’t hear, everybody is f**king screaming.”

“It’s just so intense. I feel like we might have three episodes of it,” she added.

Since Stassi Schroeder returned to Los Angeles from New York City, she has lived in at least a few different places and her role on Vanderpump Rules has changed a couple of times. After taking on a reduced role for Season 3, Schroeder has returned to her full-time role with the cast and briefly lived with her co-star, Kristen Doute. Now, Stassi Schroeder is believed to have her own place in Los Angeles and while she visits SUR Restaurant from time to time, she is no longer employed at the venue.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, be sure to tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]