‘Destiny’ Age Of Triumph Tease Reveals Fatebringer, Vault Of Glass Raid Return

Bungie is ready to pull the curtain back Wednesday on the Age of Triumph update for Destiny. Fans first received a teaser trailer today, however, that reveals the return of the Vault of Glass raid and the Fatebringer Hand Cannon, plus the biggest record book yet for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One multiplayer shooter.

The Destiny: Age of Triumph livestream reveal will kickoff Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Bungie’s Twitch channel. The reveal will be a look ahead at what will be included in the final content update to the game before the release of Destiny 2. It will also provide the developer an opportunity to look back at the game and provide a “memorable celebration that will bring the first major chapter of our Destiny adventures to a fitting close.”

Two more livestream reveals are planned for Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 22. These will look at the changes to the weekly activities like Nightfalls and Raids along with updates to the sandbox. The latter suggests the update for the “Age of Triumph” will also address complaints about weapons and abilities from the recent 2.5.0.2 hotfix.

As all good teasers should do, the Age of Triumph teaser trailer packs in content for viewers to spot. The main thrust appears to bring all of the older legacy activities forward to the current light levels. This includes the Vault of Glass raid with the face off against Atheon and coveted weapons like Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence.

Presumably, Fatebringer and other Vault of Glass weapons will be brought up to the new 400 Light level, but with some changes to balance them in the current meta. It’s already been pointed out by the Destiny community that the Fatebringer in the teaser trailer did not appear to use Firefly. It will be interesting to see if Bungie decides to remove the element damage from Legendary primary weapons obtained in the raid.

In addition to bringing up old content, the trailer teases a new Record Book with 13 pages of quests to complete. Some of the quest names hint at the possibility that additional raids will be brought forward, such as “Cutting Edge” for Crota’s End and “Doom of Oryx” for Kingâ€™s Fall.

There are also class specific quests hinted at as the very first page of the Record Book displayed in the trailer is for various Hunter quests. It’s safe to say the Titans and Warlocks will have their own as well while each of the major expansion and updates will have quests too. A “Race to the Finish” quest name also points to a Sparrow Racing quest to complete.

The Destiny community has repeatedly asked Bungie to make the older raids relevant again the same way it was done for older Strike missions. The studio has always begged that off as there not being enough time and resources to do that and release the various expansions. It should be interesting to see if the developers can bring these raids forward while also introducing elements like weekly challenges.

The downside to all the Age of Triumph update is this only brings older content forward. Additionally, the raids are something that was only ever attempted and completed by a small portion of the Destiny community.

Ultimately, it’s an attempt to bridge the gap over the next several months leading into Destiny 2. Whether it’s enough is another question.

Destiny 2 is scheduled to launch this fall for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and possibly the PC as well. As covered last week, existing characters who have reached level 20 and completed the “Black Garden” story mission can be transferred over to the sequel. However, only the character will make the jump. All progress, weapons, armor, and items will not carry over.

[Featured Image by Bungie / YouTube]