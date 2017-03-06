Barbra Streisand Says Donald Trump Is Making Her Fat

There’s a lot of things that people have blamed on Donald Trump, and even more that he’s been accused of, some of which are accurate, such as staying up at night and tweeting at 4 a.m. Now, however, he has an odd accusation being leveled at him – Barbra Streisand says he’s making her fat.

The renowned actress and singer, known for her prominent and unique nose and beautiful “songbird” voice is a ten-time Grammy award winner. She also thinks very little of Donald Trump’s politics. She says she gets up and eats or drinks something like a smoothie, but soon resorts to comfort food such as buttermilk pancakes drizzled in maple syrup. She wrote about her weight gain woes on Twitter.

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!”

Her tweet followed President Trump’s tweet that former President Barack Obama had wire-tapped his phones at Trump Tower and elsewhere, adding that Obama was a “bad (or sick) guy.” The FBI has said those claims are completely unsubstantiated and that the President actually does not have the authority to carry out that type of surveillance, instead leaving it to the “experts”, usually the FBI. Barack Obama had no comment himself about the accusation, but his camp has stated that the claim is false and President Obama never got involved in operations outside of his scope. Obama may be taking the accusation more in stride that Barbra Streisand, who said the claim drove her to eat even more pancakes, according to The Independent.

“Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes.”

So far, Trump has not returned fire towards Streisand, but the possibility remains that he will. Streisand has been very outspoken about her dislike of President Trump and her opinion about his unsuitability for the office of President of The United States. She performed at an LGBT fundraiser last year in which she changed the words of the iconic song “Send In The Clowns” to reflect her feelings about then President-elect Donald Trump.

“Is he that rich, maybe he’s poor, ’til he reveals his returns, who can be sure? Something’s amiss, I don’t approve, if he were running the free world, where would we move? Name me a town? Just who is this clown?”

The audience of approximately 1,000 was amused at her antics. While Streisand insists Trump is making her fat, other celebrities say his presidency had caused them to lose their appetite and to actually lose weight. Meanwhile, top officials in Washington are scrambling to try to discover what made President Trump make the series of angry tweets against President Obama, and everyone in high-ranking intelligence positions says that they have no knowledge of any type of surveillance on President Trump, including wire-tapping his phones.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Obama spokesperson Kevin Brown said that former president Obama never took part of anything of the kind.

“As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

A reader of The Independent said that Barbra Streisand could lose weight quickly if she simply packed it up and moved to Canada, while another accused her of having dementia.

“Hi babs. I have some advice for you, a great diet plan guaranteed to drop you at least 20 kilos. Go live in Canada, no Trump, no stress, no comfort food needed, the weight drops off.”

While it is unlikely Streisand will take that advice, the debacle between her and President Trump is sure to draw attention and possibly more unwanted pounds.

[ Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune]