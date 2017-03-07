Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion Reportedly Upsets Justin Theroux

It’s been years since the news broke of a love triangle involving Brad Pitt, his then-wife Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie. Since then, Brad and Jennifer divorced, with Pitt moving on to wed Jolie and Aniston tying the knot with Justin Theroux. Now, as Brad’s divorce to Angelina continues to make headlines, he and Jennifer have reunited. But a new report claims that the reunion is upsetting Justin: Will it lead to Theroux splitting from the former Friends star?

As for exactly why Aniston was motivated to reunite with her former husband when she’s married to Justin, an insider told Radar Online that she pities him in the wake of his divorce from Jolie.

“[Jennifer Aniston] feels sorry for how ‘that woman’ [Angelina] is treating him.”

Consequently, Jennifer is reportedly making an effort to give her ex a boost personally and professionally. When it comes to the personal side of the equation, it’s not just Aniston with whom he has reconnected when it comes to her inner circle.

An insider told Radar that the actor recently was seen at a charity event in Malibu with Jennifer’s best friend, Courteney Cox. He “loved” spending time with Cox once more, according to the source, who also described his reported attitude of gratitude.

“Jen’s slowly accepting him back into her circle and he’s incredibly grateful.”

But does Jen’s acceptance of her ex-husband threaten her marriage to Justin Theroux? The insider clarified that although Aniston and Pitt have been restoring their former relationship, she “would never take him back.”

Instead, the source described the renewed relationship between the former spouses as more of a friendship, including the potential for a professional connection.

“She does miss his professional take on things,” added the insider. “They were once a formidable producing partnership.”

However, while Radar‘s insider described that rekindled relationship as a platonic friendship, Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that there could be trouble brewing in the actress’ marriage to Justin Theroux.

Theroux headed off to view the “latest couture styles at Paris Fashion Week,” according to the media outlet, which reported that Justin made that journey without his wife. Theroux allegedly “didn’t look too happy as he made his way through Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France on Sunday, March 5,” commented the publication.

With multiple reports describing the reunion between Pitt and Aniston, Celeb Dirty Laundry noted there is speculation that “Justin is upset” by that rekindled relationship. And for those pondering just what Theroux secretly thinks of Brad, there’s still the recollection of that infamous graffiti design Justin shared that appeared to throw shade at his wife’s ex-husband.

Theroux’s followers went wild when, amid the recent political turmoil, he “appeared to have taken a well-hidden swipe at the actress’ very famous first husband,” noted the Daily Mail.

Justin posted a graffiti design by street artist Nick Flatt. It was supposedly to share his views about the presidential election, depicting a woman flipping the bird surrounded by expletives such as “F**k politics” and “F**k war.” But it was the phase “F**k Brad Pitt” that got the biggest reaction.

Even though fans congratulated Theroux for “throwing shade” at his wife’s ex, Justin tried to clarify his intentions.

“#andNOthispostisNOT’shading’ anyone becauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously,” read Theroux’s updated post.

Chelsea Handler sought to defend the couple as well, calling it “ridiculous” that there was so much speculation about what Aniston felt about her ex-husband’s divorce.

“It’s so stupid and pathetic,” said Chelsea.

“As if Jen cares – she doesn’t care.”

However, Aniston reportedly cared enough to respond when Pitt reached out to her to wish her happy birthday, according to Us Weekly.

An insider told the magazine that the actor didn’t have her phone number, but he went through the effort of tracking it down through “a tangled web of contacts” in order to send her birthday wishes. Aniston, who turned 48 on February 11, reportedly began talking to her ex at that point.

The source also offered a different insight on how Theroux feels about the reunion between his wife and her ex-husband.

“Justin is OK with them being friends…Jen just wants to be nice.”

The actress and Theroux wed in 2015, and Justin showed that his love for her is still strong with a romantic getaway for her birthday and Valentine’s Day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

However, there’s a possibility that Jen and Pitt could go beyond chatting on the phone and texting, according to Hollywood Life, which quoted an insider’s claim that she would be willing to co-star with him in a movie.

“It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers,” pointed out the source. “She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other.”

As for just how likely it is that the former couple might work together again? The insider said that the actress “would highly consider it,” and views the possibility as “more likely than a Friends reunion.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Labyrinth Theater Company]