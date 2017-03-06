‘Bachelor In Paradise 2017 Cast: Rumors Heat Up With New Names

Those making the cut for the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast are far from being officially revealed, but a lot of names are being tossed around for consideration in the meantime. At this point, Chad Johnson is the only confirmed contestant to appear on BIP Season 4 later this summer.

Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor is almost over, and with the finale airing next week, the line of cast-offs who might be part of the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast is growing. There are many women who’d be great additions to the show and E! Online spoke with some of them that Nick sent home over the past few months. Who’s possibly headed to BIP and who’s interested in Chad Johnson?

The celebrity news source caught up with some of the past contestants during the Women Tell All taping, which airs after tonight’s Bachelor episode.

Danielle Maltby isn’t sure she’d want to be on the show if she was asked to be a part of the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast due to work commitments — and the quality of men on the show.

“I don’t know if the hospital will let me take off more time. My job is everything to me and they are so good to me…so I don’t know. I don’t want to do anything that would put my job in jeopardy. It would depend on the caliber of men.”

Kristina Schulman is open to appearing on BIP if asked, but it isn’t holding out hope of finding someone on the show.

“I’m open to it, but I’m not relying on that to find a person for me.”

Alexis Waters was the memorable dolphin trainer. She entered Nick’s season in a dolphin costume, but many corrected it as actually being a shark outfit.

Find Out Which Women From Nick Viall’s Season Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise (and Who’s Interested in Chad… https://t.co/4KtZ8P9ROy pic.twitter.com/OHAEaeNibi — Ned Flanstark (@NedFlandStark) March 6, 2017

Alexis wants the BIP gig badly and has a thing for Chad!

“Hell yeah, I’m so down for it. I want to do it so bad. But we’ll see if I’m still single. I feel like I came out of the womb for Bachelor in Paradise. “I think Chad is kind of funny. It’s bad!”

Corinne Olympios was on Jimmy Kimmel Live after she was eliminated following hometown dates. She played down the notion of going on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, saying that she hasn’t been invited and telling E! that she doesn’t want to “jump the gun.”

“I don’t think so. First of all, I wasn’t even asked yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”

Nick Viall wants to see Corinne be a cast member of Bachelor in Paradise for the 2017 season. Chad Johnson would undoubtedly like to see Corinne come aboard since the two of them texted throughout The Bachelor season. The pair have a lot in common with their villain attributes and can thoroughly understand what the other has gone through with their worst behaviors being aired on television.

There’s also talk that Corinne might be getting her own reality show that centers around her own family. This could be the justification for her not jumping at the chance to be on Bachelor in Paradise. Nothing is set in stone, but Corinne told E! she’s talking to different networks about the idea.

The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Isn’t Quitting Reality TV https://t.co/SWfjfMxIvk — Reality Talent (@RealityTalent7) March 1, 2017

Several other Bachelor contestants from Nick’s season are speculated to be on BIP later this summer. Those names include Danielle Lombard, Taylor Nolan, and the runner-up from the season finale.

There will be cast-offs from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette as well, but there’s a long wait until those men are known.

Bachelor in Paradise 2017 will air in August on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]