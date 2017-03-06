Scheana Marie And Mike Shay Divorce: He’s Ready To Date After Split

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay are moving on from their sudden divorce at the end of last year.

According to a new report, Mike Shay is preparing to follow in the footsteps of his estranged wife, who went public with her new boyfriend, actor Robert Parks Valletta, last month — just a couple of months after confirming she and Shay were ending their marriage after just over 2 years.

On March 6, Radar Online confirmed that Shay is making an effort to get back in the dating game and recently created a new Tinder profile, despite his divorce from Scheana Marie not being finalized.

Although the end of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s marriage has not yet been seen on Vanderpump Rules, the outlet claimed that the former couple called it quits in November after he allegedly relapsed on drugs. Prior to the split, Shay was believed to have been sober since January 2016.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay met in high school and became engaged during the second season of Vanderpump Rules. The following year, they were filmed by Bravo TV as they said their “I dos” for a Valentine’s Day episode of the show in 2015.

In addition to their good times, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay also chronicled their hard times on Vanderpump Rules and during Season 4, they were seen at odds after Scheana Marie went public with her husband’s heavy boozing and use of prescription pills. Although Scheana Marie’s marriage was able to recover from their first round of hard times, they ultimately called it quits at the end of last year after a rumor suggested Shay had gone missing for several days — and cleaned out their bank account.

In response to the rumor, Mike Shay took to Instagram to deny the report and confirm that he was not missing — and hadn’t relapsed.

Around the same time, Scheana Marie began spending time with Robert Parks Valletta, and in mid-February, just after Scheana Marie confirmed her divorce, she and Valletta were seen enjoying a holiday celebration together.

“[Scheana Marie] is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to the reality star revealed to People Magazine at the end of last month. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source continued. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks Valletta confirmed their dating relationship last month with a red carpet appearance at the Bronzeville premiere.

“[Scheana Marie] spent the past year putting all of her energy into her marriage, neglecting her own needs,” said the source. “The stress of the relationship had caused her to dip a bit below her comfortable body weight, so she’s been working with her trainer, Seth Browning, on a food plan to get back to a healthy place.”

“She’s also been focusing on several other professional projects, including a new TV show her production company has in development, and getting back to her journalism roots by taking on some hosting opportunities,” the source added.

