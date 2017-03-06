Candice Swanepoel Tired Of Shaming: Says Breastfeeding Is Natural, Not Sexual

Candice Swanepoel is a popular South African supermodel and a Victoria’s Secret angel who has never hesitated to pose topless during a fashion photoshoot. However, the 28-year-old model admits that she had earlier harbored inhibitions while breastfeeding her then-newborn son Anacã in public places.

The supermodel was well aware that many mothers feel awkward while breastfeeding in public because people are sensitive to the sight of exposed female breasts. However, Candice Swanepoel soon became perturbed by the fact that women who need to breastfeed their hungry babies in public are often criticized and shamed for not following the social norms. According to Yahoo, Candice Swanepoel spoke about how she has been made to feel awkward while breastfeeding her baby boy in public.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places.”

Candice Swanepoel went on to criticize the double standards that people follow while judging a woman, noting that the very people who have appreciated her topless photo shoots have shamed her for breastfeeding her baby in public. The supermodel and mom soon announced that she was no longer afraid of criticism and had made the decision to continue breastfeeding her baby without any fear or hesitation. According to News Australia, Candice Swanepoel spoke about the reason why people should not be sensitive about the issue of breastfeeding in public places.

“The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv… why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual, it’s natural.”

Candice Swanepoel has been thanked by many fans for her Instagram post that highlights the importance of breastfeeding, while seeking to make breastfeeding acceptable in public places. However, the supermodel hasn’t managed to impress all her female fans and followers with her arguments.

There are still many mothers who say that they prefer to breastfeed their babies in private, as they do not feel comfortable feeding their babies in public. According to the Mirror, one of Swanepoel’s fans mentioned that she is not comfortable breastfeeding her baby in public, even though she agrees with Candice’s viewpoint in principle, arguing that it is not an issue of “shame,” but rather one of “intimacy.”

“This important moment is so intimate between me and my baby. No strange people should be part of it.”

According to News Australia, Candice Swanepoel wants hesitant mothers to be educated properly to encourage them to breastfeed in public.

“Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural. Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. #mothernature.”

The Daily Mail reported that the supermodel turned new mom has been proudly sharing photos of her now four-month-old son Anacã, and the photos show that her baby has inherited her blue-green eyes.

One particular photo shows the celebrity mom laying in bed with her young son, with the baby looking very alert, healthy, and strong.

Candice Swanepoel shares her young son with her boyfriend Hermann Nicoli, a Brazilian model. The pair started dating in October, 2005, and announce their engagement in August, 2015. Anacã was born on October 5, 2016.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]