Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch Grabs Their Boobs For Camera – Show Massive Cleavage

Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch were recently at a party and for a racy yet funny picture, both the actresses grabbed their boobs.

After revealing her massive breasts during the recently held Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco has once again amazed her fans when pictures of her recent party surfaced on Twitter. In the released picture, Kaley is seen with her co-star from The Big Bang Theory, Melissa. In the picture, Kaley is seen wearing a floral long dress, and Melissa chose to sport a yellow deep neck dress.

Both the actress can be seen looking directly into the camera when they are pressing their breasts with their own hands.

Kaley Cuoco (with Melissa Rauch) pic.twitter.com/7wemd9RFpx — Celebrity Addict (@celeb_addict355) March 1, 2017

Kaley has a history to amaze her fans by sharing the insights about her personal life to her fans. Back in 2016, she made many to jaw their drops when she flaunted her left breast for a picture.

The released picture showed Kaley along with her stylist. The Wedding Ringer movie actress is seen with a broad smile on her face and a red heart emoji covering her massive breast.

Apart from this, she also made headlines when she openly talked about her boob job. During her conversation with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco stated that she got breast implants when she was just 18-years-old.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I love them. I’m super happy. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

She even discussed her nose job with ABC News and stated that she has no regret of going under the knife for the enhancements.

“Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12,” she added.

In other news, Kaley Cuoco and the rest of the main stars from the Big Bang Theory has made a huge cut from the paychecks to support Mellisa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The makers of The Big Bang Theory has revealed that there is a possibility that the hit comedy show will stay for two more seasons. The original five stars of the CBS series — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar — were making $1 million per episode.

However, both Mellisa and Mayim were making $200,000 per episode.

The five leads of the show have expressed their willingness to take pay cuts in order to give better deals to both Mayim and Mellisa. According to Variety, the original cast of Big Bang is willing to offer to take a $100k per episode pay cut in order to give both the actresses $450k per episode.

That being said, Jim, Johnny, Simon, Kunal and Kaley have agreed to pay cut their amount on the condition that the said money should be given to their co-stars only.

“We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual,” CBS president Glenn Geller said. “We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal.”

Just like the fans, who are hoping to see more of these stars, even the cast members have been outspoken about wanting the show to continue.

During his earlier interview with This Morning, Kunal Nayyar said that they all realize how blessed they are to be on a show such like this.

“We’re not sure if there will be another show like this, we know it is special,” he added.

Just like Kunal, even Jim Parsons has dished out the details about him reprising the role of Sheldon Cooper in Season 11 and 12. During his recent interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist on NBC, the 43-year-old Parsons stated that everyone wants the show to keep on going for at least two more seasons.

“Everybody wants to, so I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

What do you think of Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch’s racy images? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]