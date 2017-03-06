Kate Middleton News: Kate And Prince William Reveal ‘Exciting’ Plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s busy 2017 schedule just got busier, and the royal couple is carrying a burden of “soft diplomacy” in their new travel plans. According to the Mirror, Middleton and Prince William are traveling to three European countries, France, Poland, and Germany, this summer.

In the face of ongoing “Brexit” negotiations, Kate and William’s visit to the European capitals is seen as a way to increase the historically “close ties” between Britain and its continental counterparts.

The decision to send the incredibly popular Middleton and Prince William on an official visit comes after a request from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. According to the International Business Times, it’s hoped that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be able to act as “unofficial Brexit ambassadors.”

If anyone can “charm leaders” in Paris, Berlin, and Warsaw, Kate Middleton can. Middleton is one of the most popular royals ever, with adoring fans all over the world, including in Germany, the country that is considered to be the Cambridges’ “most important tour leg.”

Germany already “loves the Queen,” according to The Sun, and the German people love Middleton and Prince William too. But Kate and William will have their work cut out for them in the country whose leader, Angela Merkel, “is furious about the Brexit decision.”

A British government aide explained that Kate and William are “seen as the ultimate in soft diplomacy” after Queen Elizabeth herself.

“They’re very much seen as unofficial Brexit ambassadors.”

Kate and William’s visit to Poland will be a first for the young royals, and Middleton has never made an official trip to Germany. Prince William was in Germany in August 2016, only a few weeks after the unexpected Brexit vote that will see Great Britain leave the European Union.

Yahoo News reports that the Prince was welcomed by a huge crowd who waited in “blazing heat” to catch a glimpse of Britain’s heir to the throne. He spoke warmly about the “depth” of the cooperative relationship between the two countries and assured the world that Brexit would not affect that close bond.

Kate and William will do their best for ongoing diplomatic relations during their visit. Royal family watchers want to know if the Cambridges will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them. If the tour is all about charm and unofficial diplomacy, Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be a perfect addition to the mix.

If the tour is all about charm and unofficial diplomacy, Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be a perfect addition to the mix. It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is as devoted a mother as was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. When the little family is all together, the effect is incredibly charismatic.

Certainly hopes for a third Middleton pregnancy will be put on hold since it’s highly unlikely that the Duchess will choose to travel on such an important mission while she is pregnant. Middleton’s pregnancies so far have been challenging.

Middleton’s fans can’t wait for an official pregnancy announcement because they love how Kate mothers Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

i love prince william and kate and i love how they want a normal life for their children — sumrah???? (@sumrahjamal) April 23, 2016

Every time there’s the smallest suggestion of a baby bump, the Middleton pregnancy rumors start flying.

I had a dream that Kate Middleton was pregnant last night ???? I want her to have another baby so bad!!! — ცąცყ ῳɛ'ཞɛ ℘ɛཞƒɛƈɬ (@1D5sosCrazy) October 7, 2016

When Kate and William return home to England, they’ll jump right into last minute preparations for their big move to Kensington Palace from their country home, Anmer Hall. The Cambridges are making the move to London in order to be more conveniently placed to carry out their increased royal duties.

The move means that Kate and William will be able to spend more time with Prince Harry, and also with Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle. Markle is expected to frequently fly over from Canada to stay with Harry at his cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

[Featured Image Chris Jackson/Getty Images]