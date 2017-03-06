‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Spoilers: What We Know So Far

American Horror Story Season 7 is right around the corner, and fans want to know everything about the upcoming season of the hit FX series. While no major details have been revealed about the new batch of episodes, there has been some very interesting news, and speculation, surrounding the anthology series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy has revealed that American Horror Story Season 7 will revolve around the 2016 presidential election.
“[Season 7] is going to be about the election that we just went through so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Ryan Murphy told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
Of course, American Horror Story fans immediately began to wonder if Season 7 would include Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as its main characters. While Murphy has confirmed that both Clinton and Trump will be portrayed during the upcoming season, they will not be the stars of the show. In fact, they are a jumping off point that will launch the entire season.
“I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton, and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now,” Ryan Murphy told E! Online.
Ryan also stated that he’s only about halfway done writing American Horror Story Season 7, and has not yet cast his Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. However, Murphy says that he believes fans will really love the new season of the show, and what it brings to the table.
“We’re halfway through the writing and [have not cast Clinton and Trump] yet. But it’s really, really fun. It starts on election night is all I’ll say…It’s very scary that night for many people. It’s fun, you will like it. It’s really a season that will have a lot of people interested and I think there’s something for everybody in that season.”
While no major casting announcements have been made for American Horror Story Season 7, Ryan Murphy did confirm that the show’s staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will both be returning to the franchise, and that they will be playing the leads when the series returns to FX this fall. However, it’s yet to be determined if Lady Gaga will return for the new season.
Gaga, who recently killed it at the Super Bowl halftime show, is busy working on a remake of the classic Barbara Streisand movie A Star Is Born with leading man Bradly Cooper, and is set to launch a new world tour in August.
Meanwhile, American Horror Story fans are still trying to find out how an election theme in Season 7 will be tied to the previous seasons, as Ryan Murphy has confirmed that each season is connected to one another. However, Ryan has promised that in the upcoming seasons fans will be blown away by the way the franchise’s seasons come together.
“We lay a lot of pipe, and you’ll see it explode in seasons seven and eight.”
Fans are also looking forward to a crossover season between Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven, which Ryan Murphy has confirmed will be happening in the future. Currently, a premiere date for American Horror Story Season 7 has yet to be revealed.
What are your thoughts on the latest American Horror Story Season 7 spoilers? Are you excited for the election themed season?
