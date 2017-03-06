‘Bachelor: Women Tell All’: Vanessa Was In L.A. For Taping, Are Spoilers Wrong?

Get ready for three hours of drama on during Monday night’s three-hour Bachelor special that features Nick Viall’s remaining Fantasy Suite dates and a two-hour Women Tell All special that will spark some serious controversy about who really wins Nick’s final rose.

Most of the 25 women who tried to win Nick’s heart will appear on stage with host Chris Harrison during the special that was taped in Los Angeles on February 24. According to ABC, Rachel Lindsay, who was recently named the next Bachelorette, will sit down to talk with Nick during the Women Tells All.

However, the network didn’t reveal that Vanessa Grimaldi, who makes it to the final rose ceremony with Raven Gates, traveled to L.A. with the rest of Nick’s ladies.

Why was Vanessa there, will she be up in the hot seat on Monday night, and does this mean Reality Steve‘s final rose spoilers are wrong? Here’s the latest scoop about The Bachelor: Women Tell All special as well as some intel about next week’s season finale.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

Every season, the Bachelor shows up at the Women Tell All to face the ladies he dumped throughout the season and that includes the woman who leaves after the Fantasy Suite dates.

On Monday night, viewers will see Nick send Rachel Lindsay home during the overnight dates rose ceremony, something that won’t be a big surprise considering she was introduced as the 2017 Bachelorette on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show several weeks ago.

In the past, the final two girls have never been part of the Women Tell All. However, some fans who follow Nick’s ladies on Snapchat noticed that Vanessa Grimaldi was at a WTA after-party and questioned whether producers changed things up this season.

My #wcw all day, errday ❤️???? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Vanessa is rumored to win Nick’s final rose and, according to Reality Steve, the couple is still engaged. If his spoilers are correct, why was Vanessa, who currently lives in Canada, with the other ladies after the Women Tell All?

Reality Steve stands by his spoilers and states that fans can expect to see Nick dump Raven Gates at the final rose ceremony and propose to Vanessa. If so, it’s likely that Vanessa wasn’t in L.A. to appear on the Women Tell All — her outing with some of her Bachelor co-stars appears to be just a get-together with friends from the show.

Keep in mind, Nick lives in Los Angeles and producers arrange for the couple to have secret get togethers after filming wraps. It’s possible that she was in California to spend the weekend with Nick who is currently rehearsing for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Nick and me in Bimini (say that really fast 6 times) ???????????????? #rhymingisfun A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

And for fans who just aren’t so sure that the spoilers are correct, it appears that both Nick and Vanessa have been dropping some fairly solid clues that they left Finland as an engaged couple.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, they both posted photos on Snapchat last month that showed them sitting on the same couch. Of course, they weren’t together in the photo, but it was clear that they took the pics on the same day and it was more than obvious that they were in the same place.

Romper has also come up with a list of clues that seem to back up Reality Steve’s spoilers, including the fact that Nick has posted plenty of pics of the ladies from this season but the only one girl he is shown kissing is Vanessa.

Now that was a great date! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Watch the Bachelor: Women Tell All special on Monday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC, right after the one-hour Fantasy Suites date episode.

