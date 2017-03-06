Trump’s New Travel Ban Doesn’t Include Iraq, Are Syrian Refugees Welcome?

President Donald Trump just signed a new executive order on Monday. This travel ban includes six Muslim-majority countries, excluding Iraq. Kellyanne Conway confirmed that the new travel ban will no longer indefinitely suspend the Syrian refugee program.

Trump’s new travel ban was ordered just six weeks after his original executive order was made, causing chaos and confusion at airports across the globe, according to CNN.

President Trump’s new travel ban includes six countries: Syria, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

On board the soon to be commissioned #USSGeraldRFord with Susan, our late presidents daughter who sponsored the ship. #USA ???????? A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Iraq, not included in the new travel ban, will reportedly “increase cooperation with the US government on the vetting of its citizens applying for a visa to travel to the United States,” according to an administration fact sheet.

The new travel ban marks a notable moment for the Trump administration, who has attempted to redeem themselves after the chaotic enforcement of the first travel ban.

Trump’s new travel ban will allow lawful, permanent residents, a.ka. green card holders. Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends on Monday after the new travel ban was placed.

“If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action. “Also, Iraq is no longer on the list based on their enhanced screening and reporting measures.”

The original travel ban banned citizens from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days, refugees for 120 days, and banned refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Trump was criticized for seemingly barring Muslims from entering America and court cases which attacked the original travel ban cited Trump’s campaign promise for a “Muslim Ban.”

Trump’s administration reinforced that the travel ban did not target a specific religion.

“(The order is) not any way targeted as a Muslim ban… we want to make sure everyone understands that.”

The new travel ban will not prioritize religious minorities when considering refugee admissions cases.

The new travel ban will bar all refugees for 120 days. The original travel ban had barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Trump signed the new travel ban on Monday without news organizations present. He signed most of his other executive orders with media coverage, according to CNBC.

.@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe. Read it at https://t.co/XcBwwEJJHF pic.twitter.com/Yx2mikXl2A — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 6, 2017

The Department of Homeland Security said that it will carry out a “global, country-by-country review” of “identity and security information” that each country provides to the United States government for visa programs.

The DHS will give these six countries 50 days to improve their standards, according to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“Unregulated, unvetted travel is not a universal privilege, especially when national security is at stake.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump’s new travel ban “mean-spirited and un-American.”

“A watered-down ban is still a ban.”

We should start an immediate investigation into Senator Chuck Schumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

He added that he thought the travel ban made the country less safe.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The American Civil Liberties Union also slammed the new travel ban on Monday. Omar Jadwat, director of the organization’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, called the new measure “a scaled-back version that share some fatal flaws.”

