David Letterman Says We Need To Protect Ourselves Against ‘Trumpy’

David Letterman has stayed out of the limelight since retiring from late night television in 2015. In his retirement, the 69-year-old has grown a bushy white beard that’s half Santa Claus, half Papa Hemingway. But, retirement aside, in a recent interview Letterman gave in Vulture, it became clear the former late night television host is as obsessed these days with politics as the rest of us. And he’s definitely no fan of Trump.

Interviewed by the journalist David Marchese, Letterman admitted he didn’t initially think about what he would have said on The Late Show if he had still been the host when Trump was elected. But he did have an epiphany when he was out jogging while Trump was still president-elect.

Let’s call him. I’ve known the guy since the 80s. I was one of the few people who routinuely interviewed him. I’m not blinded by the white-hot light of “president-elect.” I mean, we elected a guy with that hair? Why don’t we investigate that?

Letterman also said if his show were still on the air, his staff would be on him to cut back on his material, because he’d have a hard time keeping the show under one hour.

About Trump himself, Letterman had the following to say

…Trump’s the president and he can lie about anything from the time he wakes up to what he has for lunch and he’s still president. I don’t get that. I’m tired of people being bewildered about everything he says: “I can’t believe he said that.” We gotta stop that and instead figure out ways to protect ourselves. We know he’s crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now.

When Marchese asked him if comedy can help, Letterman agreed that “comedy is one of the ways we can protect ourselves.” He went on to mention Alec Baldwin’s famous POTUS impression, mentioning that he should be awarded “a Presidential Medal of Freedom,” though of course he won’t be getting one from Trump.

The two discussed the amazing potential for comedy Trump’s cabinet represents. Although he mentioned Spicer, Miller and Bannon, Letterman’s personal favorite is Kellyanne Conway.

This thing about her telling everyone, “Go buy Ivanka’s shoes; I’m going to buy Ivanka’s shoes. Hell, I’ll buy you a pair of Ivanka’s shoes.” Then they had to counsel her. Boy, if this administration decides you need counseling—whoa.

Letterman also said he believes comedians and late-night tv show hosts have an obligation for taking on ‘Trumpy’, as he and his 13-year-old son have dubbed the president.

Both Marchese and Trump agreed people need to learn to better ignore the president’s tweets. Letterman said, “We don’t need more confirmation that there’s something wrong with Donald Trump.” He also said he think Democrats need to get a backbone.

As far as Democrats are concerned, the former talk show host said the only person he trusts right now is Al Franken. Franken ” has a great brain and a great heart,” and Letterman believes what he says.

Apparently, Letterman hasn’t talked much to Franken about ‘Trumpy’. During the election, the two discussed Ted Cruz, and Franken told him, “Ted Cruz is one of the smartest men I’ve ever met. He’s scary smart.” Letterman mentioned this was coming from Al Franken, who is one of the smartest people he’s ever met, as well as one of the funniest.

When asked which person who’s passed away he would like to interview most, Letterman said Bob Marley. And the person still alive? Donald Trump. When Marchese asked him how he would approach the interview, Letterman answered

I would just start with a list. “You did this. You did that. Don’t you feel stupid for having done that, Don? And who’s this goon Steve Bannon, and why do you want a white supremacist as one of your advisors? Come on, Don, we both know you’re lying. Now stop it.”

David Letterman said he would scold Trump and Trump would just have to take it. “Yeah, I would like an hour with Donald Trump,” he said. “An hour and a half.”

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]