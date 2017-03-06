‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Snarks On Debunked Fatherhood Rumors

Outlander star Sam Heughan has been nothing if not the soul of obliging cooperation when it comes to the ridiculous rumors that surround him and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe. The most recent rumors that have been debunked, of course, are surrounding Caitriona Balfe’s rumored pregnancy by her Outlander co-star, which of course have been disproven again and again. That didn’t stop Outlander star Sam Heughan from “taking the mickey” out of the recent allegations against him, and he had a little help from his co-star, Steven Cree.

I could not be happier! I can’t believe this happened! Thank you @SamHeughan you are a beautiful person and a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/19kWCWmgzf — Belinda Susman (@belindasusman) March 6, 2017

According to the Scottish Daily Record, Outlander star Sam Heughan — aware of all the rumors — took to Twitter to debunk the “Caitriona Balfe is pregnant” party line again. However, as is typical for him, he did it in a classy way while also making fun of his Outlander co-star, Steven Cree, with whom he clearly shares a warm friendship.

Without missing a beat, Steven Cree fired back immediately.

I’ve got the breast pump ready for you. https://t.co/Nhn828wSZS — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) March 2, 2017

The two actors showed a remarkably good sense of humor, considering how long such ridiculous rumors have been propagating in the blogosphere.

Meanwhile, according to Culturess, Outlander star Sam Heughan went to the Emerald City Comic Con with his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, to talk about the new season of the show. And though not too much was revealed about the new season, which is set to premiere in September, the fans certainly got an eyeful of what, exactly, is under his kilt. (Boxer-briefs, colored black)

Interestingly, Sam wore the same kilt he wore to a wedding with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy.

“As we already know Sam and Cait are still filming season 3 in South Africa. We don’t know how much they will be able to reveal during the panel, but they wouldn’t come all this way empty-handed. Many fans are speculating the actors will bring an exclusive teaser trailer of the new season. That would be great since fans are a little parched for information. Waiting until September 2017 for season 3 to premiere seems like cruel and unusual punishment.”

Finally, according to Yahoo! News, Outlander star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are finally off to South Africa to finish the final tapings of Outlander Season 3.

The cast and crew have shared that they will be using some props from the hit Starz show, Black Sails, which is currently in its final season.

“Talking to a panel of enthusiastic fans, Balfe previewed where Claire’s head will be at the beginning of Outlander Season 3. “Claire believes Jamie has died, so there aren’t really any options. I think she does what any mother would do. She tries to survive.” She later said that Jamie and Claire’s separation for a large part of Outlander Season 3 will prove to be important character development for the pair. “You see how these two people had to live without each other, and I think that’s a really important part of who they’ve become,” Balfe explained.”

The new season of Outlander is scheduled to premiere in September, though no official release date has been announced.

What do you think about this latest news on Outlander star Sam Heughan? Are you tired of all the rumors about him? Leave your thoughts about the latest news on Outlander star Sam Heughan in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Starz]