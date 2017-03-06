‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Nick Viall Had A ‘Complete Breakdown’ Trying To Choose

When choosing between his final two suitors on The Bachelor, insiders revealed that Nick Viall had a “complete breakdown.” Not only did he write a list of pros and cons for his final rose ceremony, but sources told Life & Style that Viall was tortured by the idea of picking a winner.

“Nick told producers he felt like he was in hell,” a source revealed. “He was having a complete breakdown and needed reassurance on who he was picking.”

The insider added that Viall requested a break from production at least three separate times in order to discuss his final decision with producers and host Chris Harrison. To make it worse, once Viall settled on his pick and presented her with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond, he “was having mixed emotions.”

“He’s in love with both [women],” the insider added.

The biggest question remaining is who will receive Viall’s final rose next week. According to Blasting News, Viall’s final two picks will be Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. We already know that Rachel Lindsay will star on The Bachelorette, so it’s pretty clear that she will be the next to go.

Before the season even began, Reality Steve confirmed that Viall handed Grimaldi his final rose. Reality Steve has been wrong in the past, but it’s looking like Grimaldi will be this year’s winner. If everything goes as planned, Viall and Grimaldi will also get engaged during the finale.

On whether they are still together, Steve’s latest prediction reveals that the engaged couple is still planning on getting married and will appear together on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. There are, however, some major hurdles in their relationship that might put an end to the wedding plans.

Grimaldi works and lives in Montreal while Viall is located in Los Angeles. Viall is currently preparing for the new season of Dancing With the Stars and will have to remain in L.A. for a few months. It isn’t clear if Grimaldi will relocate to L.A. or stay in Montreal until DWTS is over, but the distance is certainly something they’ll have to overcome if they want the relationship to last.

Even before she teaches me how to dance, apparently @petamurgatroyd Will have to first teach me how to not be distracted by Mr T over to my left. Couldn't feel more lucky to have her as my partner!! Congrats on motherhood Peta! Now lets do this thing!! #thebachelor #dwts A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Meanwhile, International Business Times reports that Monday night’s episode will feature Viall’s final dates with his last three contestants. One lucky girl will get to see a reindeer farm with Viall while another will take a dip in icy waters before taking a plunge in a warm hot tub and sauna.

Based on Viall’s social media activity, it looks like Grimaldi will be taking a swim in the frigid temps. Viall recently shared a photo of Grimaldi doing her best to warm up in the cold, writing, “Nothing says romance like a cold plunge. 3 action packed hours next Monday night!!”

That leaves Lindsay to the reindeer farm. The two are expected to discuss their possible future together, though everyone already knows that Lindsay is starring in the new season of The Bachelorette.

We’ve already seen Viall and Gates go on their date in Finland, so the rest of the episode will center on Viall making the tough decision to eliminate one more suitor. At the same time, the Women Tell All special will get extra-awkward as Corinne Olympios walks out telling Viall, “Please forgive me!”

Always make sure your pocket square is straight before you face 18 ex girlfriends. Tell All TOMORROW. #thebachelor ????: @dgcustomsuits A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Speaking of Gates, Us Magazine reports that her former boyfriend, Hunter Henry, has finally opened up about his version of the story. In last week’s episode, Gates threw some major shade at her ex-boyfriend when she told Viall that she’d never had an orgasm.

“Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue,” Henry explained. “However, I wish her all the best. Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record.”

Fans can see who Viall picks when the season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday night on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network/Getty Images]