Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Spend Time Apart Amid Spinoff Rumors

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are spending time on opposite sides of the country as rumors regarding their potential Vanderpump Rules spinoff continue to swirl.

Over the weekend, Jax Taylor took to social media, where he confirmed that while Cartwright had remained in Los Angeles to attend the iHeart Music Awards, he had traveled to the Big Apple for the upcoming Bravo TV Press Day and an appearance on tonight’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

As Brittany Cartwright shared a couple of photos of herself and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor posted photos from a night out in New York City.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating nearly 2 years ago after meeting during a trip to Las Vegas. Following weeks of long-distance dating, Cartwright moved from her hometown in Kentucky to Los Angeles, where she immediately moved in with the reality star.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have gone through several ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules, they appear to be in a good place after moving into a large apartment in Los Angeles several months ago. As fans may recall, Taylor and Cartwright were at odds throughout Season 4 due to their close living quarters. Now, however, they have more space, and while they do work together at SUR Restaurant, their employment doesn’t appear to be causing them any tension.

At the end of last year, Radar Online was first to share news of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s potential spinoff series, revealing the couple had allegedly been filming in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky. Months later, TMZ shared more details about the show, claiming the series would air sometime this summer on Bravo TV.

Although Bravo TV has stayed mum on news of Jax Taylor’s possible spinoff, TMZ claims the series will air in the coming months and feature the couple as they face pressures to get married from Cartwright’s family. Months ago, Jax Taylor spoke out about the possibility of tying the knot, admitting that while he was previously against the idea completely, he is warming up to a potential future marriage.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told the Daily Dish in November. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

While fans will have to wait and see where Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright end up, his love for his partner is quite clear.

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]