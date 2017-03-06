Who Is Stuart Hawkings/Hawkins? ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Cast Member Jailed

Stuart Hawkings, also spelled as Stuart Hawkins, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The Game of Thrones Season 7 cast member has been jailed for terrorizing his former girlfriend. He threatened her from prison that he would do a “Raoul Moat” to her. As a result, Warwick Crown Court has sent the 39-year-old actor back to jail.

The ex-boyfriend apparently got jealous after he came to know that his ex was in a relationship with a police officer. Hawkings seems to be quite possessive about his ex, who is the mother of his child as well. He was previously jailed twice for breaking restraining orders in connection with the ex-girlfriend.

Stuart Hawkings, whom some media outlets are calling Stuart Hawkins, is a Game of Thrones Season 7 cast member. He is an extra, who is known for repeatedly violating court orders against trying to contact his ex-girlfriend. Earlier, he broke law when he made a mobile call to her and asked if she would allow him to see their daughter the next day. After his release, he was arrested once again. While he was on bail, he took to social media to make apparent threats to the woman. He referred to Raoul Moat, who was involved in one of the biggest manhunts in the history of the UK.

Who Is Raoul Moat?

Raoul Moat is a former bouncer from Newcastle. In 2010, the 37-year-old bodybuilder sparked news headlines all over the world, when he shot three people. The shootout severely injured his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Stobbart, and killed her new boyfriend, Christopher Brown. The incident also left police officer David Rathband blind, The Guardian reported. Rathband, who struggled to accept his disability, committed suicide in 2012.

Raoul Moat went into hiding after the shootout, and it took seven days for the police to track him down in the banks of the river Coquet. Police officers tried to negotiate with him, but Moat killed himself with a shotgun the next day.

The court considered Stuart Hawkings’ reference of Raoul Moat serious enough to put him back to prison. The Game of Thrones Season 7 cast member was imprisoned for 16 months on Thursday, after he admitted that he breached a non-molestation order and a restraining order. Judge Andrew Lockhart QC, who sentenced the actor, said Hawkings’ ex had become “particularly vulnerable” due to his conduct.

Game of Thrones actor Stuart Hawkings who threatened to ‘do a Raoul Moat’ while terrorising ex-girlfriend over new… https://t.co/xCzWPRmq4I pic.twitter.com/HkQYfFkq0q — Toys & Games Co. (@ToysAndGamesCo) March 6, 2017

“You are nearly 40, and you were not before a court until 2016 when things broke down and you would not accept that relationship was over,” Daily Mail Online quoted the judge as saying. “This was significant offending and now you have to have a sentence that will protect your former partner for a significant period.”

While the judge admitted there was no violence, he called Hawkings’ conduct as “psychological violence.” The court heard that Stuart Hawkings, aka Stuart Hawkins, spent a significant time in Belfast, as he worked for Game of Thrones, one of the most popular television shows ever. While you may spot him in Season 7 as a cast member, he is also a landscape gardener by profession.

According to prosecutor Barry McElduff, Stuart Hawkings could not accept the fact that his relationship with the mother of his child was over. It is interesting to note that, even though Game of Thrones has a lot of graphic violence, the actor did not refer to the show. He preferred to give a real-life example to terrorize his former girlfriend.

[Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images]