Kaitlyn Bristowe Pregnancy Buzz Swirls As ‘Bachelorette’ Jokes About A Baby

Could former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe be pregnant and expecting her first baby with Shawn Booth in 2017? The former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestant has talked numerous times about how she wants to start a family with her fiance, perhaps even before tying the knot, and a couple of recent Instagram posts have fans wondering if she might be ready to tackle a pregnancy. However, it doesn’t look like there’s anything to get too excited about at this point, as it seems quite clear that this is just Kaitlyn joking around about being pregnant.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette nearly two years ago and they have been together ever since. The two had talked early on about how they would start working on wedding plans “soon,” but they have never gotten serious about heading in that direction. In fact, these days, they sometimes get a bit sarcastic or snarky when asked about tying the knot. Despite that, they are living together in Nashville, Tennessee where Booth was living prior to joining the show and they seem to be very happy together.

Kaitlyn has mentioned more than once that she is excited to have children with Shawn and she has even hinted that they may decide to embrace a pregnancy before having a wedding. Could Bristowe be pregnant now? The Bachelorette star posted a photo on Instagram recently that showed her with Booth and she added a caption that she wanted to have his babies. That post quickly garnered more than 100,000 “likes” from her followers and her next post got people buzzing about the idea of a pregnancy even more.

Shawn and Kaitlyn were at a friend’s wedding together over the weekend and the Bachelorette star posted a short video clip showing her dancing with Shawn, a drink in one hand, and she was singing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” to him. If the reality television personality’s previous Instagram caption got people buzzing about a possible pregnancy, this one knocked it out of the park.

Kaitlyn wrote “And that was the night Shawn B Jr was made” to go along with the video and that post snagged more than 700,000 views and more than 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours. The Bachelorette star’s followers went wild wondering if this was a real announcement about a Booth and Bristowe pregnancy, but it looks quite certain that they are getting excited over nothing.

Shawn posted a photo on his Instagram over the weekend noting that he was with a good friend who was marrying his childhood sweetheart over the weekend. It appears that Shawn was a groomsman in the wedding and additional social media posts indicate that this wedding is where the couple were celebrating. In addition, Kaitlyn posted a photo of the dress she was wearing to the wedding on her Twitter page, meaning that the video with Kaitlyn’s note about conceiving “Shawn B Jr” is from the weekend and is most definitely a joke, since obviously, she wouldn’t know that she was pregnant already.

The star’s “sober February” posts may have added some fuel to the fires of speculation about there being a Bachelorette pregnancy swirling for the pair, as Bristowe was not drinking for the past month and she joked about it a lot on her social media pages. However, Kaitlyn has done these sober February challenges in the past and she had been quite clear about how her countdown was over on March 2. It looks like she was enjoying some cocktails at the wedding, which is another clear sign that there is no exciting news emerging regarding a Booth and Bristowe pregnancy, at least not at this point in 2017.

While it is entirely possible that these Bachelorette stars will start a family together before they tie the knot, and they have faced pregnancy rumors before, it certainly doesn’t look like Kaitlyn Bristowe is pregnant with Shawn Booth’s baby quite yet. However, despite clearly being in no rush to get married, Kaitlyn and Shawn do seem to be doing well together and their supporters are thrilled for them.

