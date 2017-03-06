‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Milo Ventimiglia Reveals When Jack’s Death Will Happen

Ever since it was revealed that Jack would die on This Is Us, the fans have wanted to know what happened to him. Now Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, is speaking out about Jack’s death and sharing a few details. Since a lot of this show is about flashbacks, don’t worry that this means that Milo is leaving the show, though. Us Magazine shared what Milo Ventimiglia had to say about Jack’s death and when it is going to happen on the show.

Milo Ventimiglia attends the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on March 2, 2017 pic.twitter.com/3BEM5st7fm — MiloVentimiglia News (@milovupdates) March 2, 2017

There are only two episodes left on this season of This Is Us and Milo is sharing big news about it. The crazy thing is that Jack’s death won’t be happening this season. You are going to have to wait a bit longer to see how he ends up dying. Here is what Milo revealed.

“I don’t think it’s scaleable — I really don’t think it’s scaleable. It’s one of those things that [series creator] Dan Fogelman [does where] you’re making people fall in love with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the relationship with these kids and everything, that I really feel people are going to be crushed when that moment comes.”

One thing that Milo Ventimiglia shared is that he hasn’t even filmed Jack’s death scene yet. That means that it won’t be happening on Season One of the show for sure. Milo Ventimiglia also shared that he doesn’t know about all of the theories that the fans have on how Jack will die, but he loves that their imaginations are running wild. Milo isn’t sharing any spoilers about it just yet, though. He went on to share his thoughts.

“What I appreciate is that audiences are interested, and they’re thinking, they’re thinking, they’re thinking. If there’s one thing that I always hoped our show could do, [it’s] get people to think — impart change in their life, impart positivity.”

Bustle also shared that Milo Ventimiglia shared that in his opinion Jack’s death doesn’t even really matter at all. He shared that if you think about it, everyone is going to die eventually, so it doesn’t really matter. Milo feels that it is not about Jack’s death, but about his life. That isn’t keeping the fans from obsessing over how Jack dies and wanting to know the details as soon as possible. They won’t be finding out right away, though. Milo went on to explain more of his thoughts.

“It doesn’t impact me or change me knowing that Jack ultimately does die. But, at the same time, it doesn’t change the course of events that are going to happen — to him, or to any of us. I know that Jack is a positive man. He loves his wife, he loves his family, and he tries to just do the best he can.”

Everyone knows that Milo Ventimiglia is a staple on the show and won’t be going anywhere. Fans are hopeful that on the next season of This Is Us everyone will find out what is going on and how he ends up passing away. For now, everyone is just going to have to wait it out.

Are you surprised to hear that we won’t be seeing Jack’s death on This Is Us this season? Do you love Milo Ventimiglia’s character on the show? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of This Is Us on Tuesdays on NBC.

[Featured Image By Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BMW]