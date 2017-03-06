Poll: President Trump’s Approval Rating Increases After Address With Congress

Last week President Donald Trump addressed Congress and was seen as quite Presidential by many analysts, it seems many Americans felt the same and thus his approval rating has actually improved according to new polls. Trump has seen some of the worst approval ratings in Presidential history, so any sort of improvement, small or large, is essential. His address to Congress was certainly far more impressive than his previous speeches.

Many believe this happened due to the fact that his speech was written out far better and his daughter Ivanka Trump actually helped in crafting it, which many believe is what led to the change in tone. It seemed to help, as most every poll regarding Trump saw a bump in his approval rating. It was small, but the fact that it went up is incredibly crucial for President Trump right now.

A Gallup survey found that 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as President of the United States, which is up from 38 percent back in Feb. On top of this, 50 percent disapprove of his performance, down from the 56 percent last month as well. This is compared to a survey out of Rasmussen, which is usually a place that shows a higher love for President Trump. He went up three points for them after his Congressional Address.

Some are on the fence regarding the speech as this is the first speech President Trump has made that went a bit more positive over negative. While the President could easily go this direction from now on and reflect that in his potential executive orders and plans, that has not been seen as of yet. That means some Americans need a bit more before they completely believe he is good at the job.

Noted Obama supporter and liberal CNN commentator Van Jones even said that Trump “became president” after his speech to Congress. Jones would say in his coverage for the speech that…

“He became president of the United States in that moment, period. That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics. Period.”

It goes to show that several Americans did like what he brought to the table, as Trump did impress. The issue is that some people are not quite sold just on this speech alone. He still has another travel ban to issue that may or may not include some of the nations he previously had on. Other issues with him are still there, and have not been dealt with either.

This is why the rating on went up only slightly, as some felt either the same about Trump or a bit better. That said, the move up instead of down is obviously a good thing for the Trump administration. However, these polls asked people last week about their thoughts and Jones said his thoughts right after it. This all happened before the weekend it seems, when the bottom fell out for the Trump administration once more.

Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian election involvement investigation, while President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during his campaign for President. He offered no evidence for this and most felt that it seemed like one big distraction with former Press Secretary Josh Earnest saying it best, claiming to ABC’s “This Week”…

“We know exactly why President Trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the Trump White House crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from the scandal, and the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.”

It’ll be interesting to see where he polls in the next survey sent out by these various places. Will he go up or down following all of this? It seems many Americans were right to not totally believe Trump was right where he needed to be following his impressive speech last week. It seems, as Earnest pointed out, there are many things going against the President right now and he willing to create more drama to make sure you don’t see it, when in reality he just created two big stories rather than making us avoid one.

