Lala Kent Makes An Exciting Announcement After Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent is moving on from Vanderpump Rules and focusing on her career outside of reality television.

Following months of rumors claiming she is currently dating a married man, who allegedly gifted her the Range Rover she’s been seen driving on Vanderpump Rules, the singer and actress has revealed exciting news about an upcoming music video.

“Shooting today for my new single ‘Can I F**k With You,'” she told fans on Twitter. “I have the best team caking me up today! Stay tuned, my beauties!”

Lala Kent has discussed her music on Vanderpump Rules and was even seen working with her co-star and friend, James Kennedy, during an episode of the show. Now, after her collaboration with the DJ on “Feeling You,” Kent is preparing to further her musical resume.

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 4 after starting her job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based. However, after jiving with the cast for some time, she ended up on the outs with nearly everyone.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent’s troubles on the show appeared to begin when she and Jax Taylor began flirting with one another. At the time, Taylor was involved in a relationship with Brittany Cartwright, and right before she moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles to be with him, he shamelessly hit on Lala Kent and said he would like to hook up with her and not tell anyone.

Although the incident was caught on camera, it was Lala Kent who was made out to be the villain by her co-stars and Cartwright didn’t seem bothered by her then-boyfriend’s comments to his newest co-star.

One season later, as Lala Kent confirmed she was dating someone new, several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast suggested that the man, who Kent never identified, was married. While Lala Kent could have likely shut down the speculation by confirming her boyfriend’s name, she chose to keep the relationship private.

Lala Kent eventually claimed that her boyfriend was a professional athlete who didn’t want to risk his endorsements by taking up a role on a reality television show.

“He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that, I’m sorry… he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent explained during an appearance on Keven Undergaro’s podcast series, The Tomorrow Show, via Perez Hilton.

Weeks later, Lala Kent’s friend and co-star, James Kennedy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he claimed that Kent wasn’t dating an athlete, but rather a “big Hollywood producer.”

Although Kennedy didn’t reveal any names, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder have both mentioned a man named Randall on Twitter and at the end of December, All About the Real Housewives suggested that Lala Kent’s secret boyfriend may be producer Randall Emmett. According to the outlet, there have been several clues about the potential relationship, including a photo of Kent and Emmett together at a Los Angeles restaurant. Lala Kent also shared a photo of her boyfriend on Instagram, which didn’t show his face, and in the photo, a bracelet was seen that was nearly identical to one worn by Emmett on his own social media page.

Randall Emmett has not addressed the rumors of his possible relationship with Lala Kent.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

