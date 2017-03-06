WWE News: Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar both set for ‘Raw’ tonight

In what should come as no surprise to WWE fans, Bill Goldberg walked into Fastlane and beat Kevin Owens in seconds to win the WWE Universal Championship. That match ensures that Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 will be for a title and not just revenge for Lesnar. According to Wrestling Inc, the road to that match starts tonight at Monday Night Raw in Chicago.

Paul Heyman appeared on Raw Talk last night after Fastlane, and when asked about the WrestleMania match and Bill Goldberg, Heyman admitted he was scared to death. However, he said that his client, Brock Lesnar, was not scared at all of Goldberg.

According to reports, Brock Lesnar is booked to appear tonight on Monday Night Raw while the WWE has openly advertised Bill Goldberg as being at the show to discuss his victory and the fact that he is the new champion.

While one would expect Kevin Owens to be all over Bill Goldberg tonight considering he lost the title to him at Fastlane, the WWE is moving towards a match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. That also started last night when Jericho’s music kicked in at the start of the title match and it distracted Owens enough for Goldberg to hit the spear and a jackhammer to get the win in seconds.

So, with Kevin Owens presumedly preoccupied with Chris Jericho and revenge for costing him his title, Bill Goldberg can focus all his attention on Brock Lesnar and WrestleMania.

Of course, just because Brock Lesnar is booked for Raw does not mean he will appear on television. He could appear in an interview segment about the match at WrestleMania and could be there just to film that. He could also just be booked for a dark match segment.

However, with one month left before WrestleMania, the WWE should want to have Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at least verbally feud in person leading to the show, although they will likely not have any physical altercations until WrestleMania, bar maybe a sneak attack.

This will be the third time in the past five months that Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg have been in a match against each other. The first match was at The Survivor Series, when Goldberg beat Brock in two minutes, one of the most shocking defeats in WWE history.

The second time was the Royal Rumble, where the two men entered the Rumble match and it was Goldberg who came to the ring, and as soon as Lesnar approached him, Bill threw Lesnar from the ring easily.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

The only other time the two men wrestled was at WrestleMania 20, when Bill Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar once again. That was a notorious contest because Lesnar was leaving to try out for the NFL and Lesnar was retiring so the fans booed both men, throwing them off for the entire night.

This WrestleMania will definitely be an interesting one. When Bill Goldberg beat Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, it meant the match was going from a grudge match to a title match. Before the title was added, even if Brock won he would be down 2 losses to only one win. Now, there is a big change as beating Goldberg would take the title away from him as well.

WrestleMania is on April 2 in Orlando. It will air on the WWE Network and Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg is the main event of the show.

[Featured Image by WWE]