‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Fears For Her Life From ‘Psycho’ Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry was worried about her safety long before she filed a protection from abuse order against her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. In a Teen Mom 2 promo trailer, Lowry reveals that Marroquin sneaked into her home unannounced. Did she fear for her life during the production of Teen Mom 2?

According to Radar Online, the sneak peek features Lowry going to her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera to discuss Marroquin’s behavior. Lowry tells Rivera about an incident when Marroquin sneaked into their basement and her son, Isaac, caught him in the act.

“He showed up through the basement and Isaac was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be here!” she explained.

Rivera couldn’t agree more. “That’s what pisses me off,” he replied. “You need to have something in writing because that should not be happening. That to me is not acceptable at all. I don’t like picking up my son and he’s f*****g scared.”

“If he’s crazy enough to just f*****g walk into your house then what the f**k else is he going to do,” Rivera added. “That scares the s**t out of me.”

Rivera’s fiancée, Vee Torres, was on hand to offer a different perspective. “I feel like you’re making him out to be a f*****g psycho,” she shared. “He’s going through a divorce.”

The incident happened months before a judge awarded Lowry a protection from abuse order. Lowry filed the request after Marroquin allegedly harassed her and showed up at her house without warning. Marroquin claims that Lowry doesn’t have any evidence to support her claims and the PFA means he can’t communicate with her for a year unless it’s to talk about their son, Lincoln.

Marroquin didn’t deny going to Kailyn Lowry’s home unannounced. Instead, he doesn’t feel like it’s trespassing because it’s technically his home too. He believes the PFA order is “pathetic” and says that he would never threaten Lowry or physically harm her.

To make the situation worse, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowry just announced that she’s having a baby with another man. The Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t revealed the identity of the new baby daddy, but the news came just prior to the PFA order.

Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! ???????????????? If you haven't read my latest post,click the link in my bio ???????? cute baby book: @polkadotprintshop blanket: @addisonbelleco A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

Lowry and Marroquin announced their divorce last year. As fans will remember, one of the reasons they decided to part ways was because Marroquin wanted more kids while Lowry didn’t want any more. Given their recent fights on Teen Mom, the pregnancy news probably didn’t sit well with Marroquin.

Meanwhile, everyone is still wondering who Lowry’s new baby daddy is. According to In Touch Weekly, there are several possible candidates, including fellow student Tyler Hill, Teen Mom producer JC Cueva, and her close friend Chris Lopez.

So far, many fans believe that Lopez is probably the father. Before Lowry made the big announcement, Lopez wrote on Twitter, “To my miracle child, I’m so sorry.” Lowry later favorited the post, leading many to suspect that Lopez was referring to her baby.

Lowry has yet to confirm any theories about the identity of the baby’s father. The reality star currently has two children with two different men. She is the mother of 7-year-old Isaac, whom she had with Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with Marroquin.

At the same time, In Touch Weekly also reports that Lowry dished on Marroquin’s new tell-all book, Heartlessly Hustled. While Marroquin threatened to reveal everything about their dramatic divorce, Lowry doesn’t believe the book isn’t going to sit well with their kids, Isaac and Lincoln.

Marroquin has not responded to Lowry’s comments.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]