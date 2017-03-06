‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Kayla’s Life In Danger Again?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are in, and Kayla’s life is in some serious danger! According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kayla’s life is in peril after she’s attacked by Jade’s father. How many life-threatening situations can she survive? The answer remains to be seen.

Like many Days of Our Lives stories, Kayla’s predicament is a tangled web. Jade will want to help her father after she finds out that she’s a match for a liver transplant. In an effort to save her father’s life, she will donate half of her liver. Hal is deeply moved by the sentiment due to the fact that their relationship has been strained over the years.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week Of March 6: Steve Gets Shocking News, Kayla Stunned –… https://t.co/agxR3k2Mxb pic.twitter.com/gTfXJHwQaB — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) March 5, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Jade will admit that she’s still in love with Joey, even though they are still trying to figure out where their relationship is at the moment. It’s not certain as to how Hal finds out about the news, but he’s not pleased with the revelation and as expected, he goes on a rampage and decides to target Joey’s mom.

Although Days of Our Lives fans might assume that he has other things on his minds, mainly his upcoming surgery, spoilers state that Hal will focus all of his attention on Kayla and will put her in a chokehold. It’s said that Hal will put a syringe to her neck. If he actually goes through with this, it could mean her life is yet again in danger.

These Days of Our Lives spoilers bring up a few questions that Days fans might have in mind with this recent development in this storyline. Will Steve have to save Kayla again? Spoilers state that Steve will learn of Kayla’s dangerous situation and as many Days of Our Lives fans suspect, he will immediately run to save her life. That said, it isn’t known how Steve saves the day or if he’s too late. It’s suggested that he might knock Hal over or may get a bit more violent, but either way, Patch will run to her rescue. As we know, he’s done this before.

The last time Steve had to save his beloved, it was when the terrible trio held his family hostage while he was out. When he returned home, he immediately sprung into action and saved her from a life-threatening situation. It’s pretty much a no-brainer that Steve will save her once again.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that after she’s saved it will be a huge relief, but that, this doesn’t mean this is the end to all of their troubles. Spoilers state that more chaos is ahead for this couple, which is a shame since they just reunited months ago.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla delivers unexpected news to Joey and Jade. https://t.co/DWZHI5MZ3f pic.twitter.com/gHH5etmLHn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 1, 2017

Another question that this brings to Days of Our Lives viewers is whether or not Joey and Jade will be affected by Hal going after Kayla. As stated, Joey and Jade have a lot to figure out without their respective parents physically trying to assault each other. That said, Joey has more pressing matters to worry about. As the Inquisitr reported, Joey’s half-brother Tripp is coming to Salem and he’s not exactly happy when he finds out his mother was murdered.

Previous Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that once Tripp finds out that his mother has been killed, he makes it his mission to bring the killer to justice. The one problem? Joey killed Tripp’s crazy mother so he’ll have to watch his back.

