‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Shocker: Nick Wants ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Back?

The Bachelor 2017 is quickly coming to an end, and the entire season has been nothing but drama and surprising twists and turns. However, the show isn’t over yet, and Monday night’s Women Tell All special is sure to have fans talking about Nick Viall and who he will finally pick in next week’s finale.

According to OK! Magazine, Nick Viall attended the Women Tell All special, where he came face to face will all of the women that he had eliminated over the course of Season 21. This marks the first time that Nick has seen these women since giving them the boot from The Bachelor. However, one reunion was particularly interesting for Viall.

Sources reveal that Nick Viall acted like he did not want to face the women whose hearts he had broken, and it was more than obvious. The Bachelor reportedly dodged many of the women’s hard questions, and continued to tell them that the reason he gave them the boot was because he simply wasn’t interested in them.

“Nick was acting like he didn’t want to be there. Any time a woman would ask him a hard question, he said, ‘I wasn’t too interested in you and that’s why I didn’t pick any of you.’ It was shocking to see how much he didn’t care. He obviously didn’t want to face the women,” the insider revealed.

While Nick Viall reportedly didn’t have much enthusiasm for the women he’d eliminated, there was one woman that Nick did allegedly seem excited to see. Rachel Lindsay, whom fans will see Nick eliminate during this week’s episode of The Bachelor, was said to be flirty with Nick during the night, and showing off the fact that the two clearly have great chemistry together. Sadly, Nick decided to ditch Rachel, and he may be regretting his decision now.

Unfortunately for Nick, if he is interested in a romantic returning with Rachel, it’s too late. She’s already signed on to be the next Bachelorette, and is set to begin dating a huge group of men in order to find the love of her life. Rachel will begin airing as The Bachelorette in May, which leaves Nick Viall in a lurch if he was hoping to get back together with ABC’s new leading lady.

“They were so flirty and still have great chemistry. Nick probably still has feelings for Rachel. She’s such a cool chick. I’m sure Nick has questioned if sending her home was the right decision.”

Meanwhile, Nick Viall also has a full plate. In addition to wrapping up his stint as The Bachelor, he has also joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars. Viall will try his luck in the ballroom, and has been partnered with returning dancer, Peta Murgatroyd. Nick and Peta will have some stiff competition in Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T, Chris Kattan, Charo, Heather Morris, Bonner Bolton, Rashad Jennings, David Ross, Erika Jayne, and Mormani Kordei.

As for Nick Viall’s final pick, it will be narrowed down to two women, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. Both of the women have made lasting impressions on Nick, but only one will be chosen as The Bachelor 2017 winner. Spoilers reveal that Vanessa will be given the final rose, but anything can happen, and will happen, especially with Nick Viall at the helm.

What are your thoughts on the latest The Bachelor spoilers and news? Do you think Nick Viall regrets sending Rachel Lindsay home? Who do you think Nick will give the final rose to in next week’s finale?

[Featured Image by Michael Yada/Getty Images]