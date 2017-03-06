‘The Last Alaskans’ Face New Obstacles And A Challenging Winter

The Last Alaskans returns for a third season with 10 new episodes that depicts the day-to-day challenges and triumphs facing the families who live in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). There are now only seven cabins that are legally permitted to remain in the refuge, and in less than 100 years those permits will expire. When that happens, people will no longer be able to take up permanent residence within the pristine wilderness of the refuge.

For now though, fans of The Last Alaskans can still enjoy watching the individual stories of each family unfold. According to Broadway World, on this season of The Last Alaskans, a new generation embraces this grueling, but rewarding way of life. Last season, viewers were introduced to 20-year-old Charlie Jagow, and TV Ruckus shared that he grew up in the refuge and is now out on his own.

Get ready to meet Charlie Jagow tonight at 10/9c! #TheLastAlaskans pic.twitter.com/9rsJQ1SPqn — The Last Alaskans (@LastAlaskans) May 24, 2016

Charlie’s family taught him how to survive in the wilds of Alaska, and now he is busy putting what he learned to good use. Last season on The Last Alaskans, he began building a cabin and since he has his own plane, he was able to scout from the air a promising route to set his trap lines in the winter. Setting trap lines this season may prove difficult when there is a much lighter than expected snowfall in the refuge. The trappers need plenty of snowfall for plenty of reasons, but it is difficult to travel from one trap to the next using their snow machines when there is little to no snow on the ground.

Tyler and Ashley Selden also depend on trapping, and they have learned a lot since setting up a homestead of their own. The Selden’s use a dog team to get around, and once again the lack of snowfall may cause problems for the couple. Last season they shared with viewers their thoughts on starting a family, and on this season of The Last Alaskans they will be welcoming their first child. Looks like there will be lots of new and exciting times coming up for the Selden family.

The more experienced homesteaders will be returning on The Last Alaskans as well, including fan favorite Bob Harte. He has not been in the best of health and hasn’t been able to spend much time at his cabin, but he seems to be doing well at this time. Bob recently became a grandfather after his daughter, Talicia, gave birth and there is no information at this time as to the baby’s gender.

Heimo and Edna Korth have spent over 40 years in the refuge and they would like to see the next generation of their family return to live in the place where they grew up. Life hasn’t been easy for the Korth’s but they have persevered over the years, embracing and reveling in the harsh beauty of their surroundings. They live along the Coleen River, just south of the Brooks Range, and often rotate between cabins so they don’t deplete the resources in any one area. Heimo and Edna stay busy as they hunt and fish for most of their food.

The Last Alaskans showcases the story of each family in a beautifully artistic way, with stunning cinematic visuals of the places that these hard working, modern-day pioneers call home. On this season of The Last Alaskans, the families will face new challenges besides a lack of snowfall as wolf packs move closer to the cabins, making trapping by foot dangerous. With the pressure to bring home much-needed resources higher than ever, will they be able to overcome the obstacles in their way or will it become too much to handle?

Are you a fan of the show? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. The Last Alaskans returns on Wednesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery]