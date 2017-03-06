‘RHONJ’ Jacqueline Laurita And Kathy Wakile Out For Season 8

It seems that a couple of the longtime players on Real Housewives of New Jersey are out, and will not be returning for season eight of RHONJ. Jacqueline Laurita and Kathy Wakile will not be returning. Sources close to the show say that Danielle Staub, from the early days of RHONJ is back, but the other two fan favorites officially won’t be returning. But will the absence of Jacqueline and Kathy tank ratings more than they have been already.

Jacqueline Laurita and RHONJ franchise star, Teresa Giudice have been clashing for several seasons now, and during the time that Giudice was in prison, Jacqueline threatened to expose Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice for cheating. Now that Joe Giudice is taking his turn in prison, Teresa has done her best tot freeze Jacqueline out. But according to sources close to the show, that isn’t the reason Jacqueline won’t be returning.

PageSix says that a source close to production confirms that RHONJ Jacqueline Laurita and Kathy Wakile are officially out for season 8 of RHONJ. Jacqueline reportedly played hardball with Bravo, demanding bigger money, and finally, Bravo backed out, and said no thanks. But Laurita was said to already be paid very well.

“She’s really highly paid.”

But Kathy Wakile was just not invited back, and sources say she is really disappointed to not be included in the new season of RHONJ. At this point, Teresa Giudice is the last man, or last one of the housewives standing, and will be the only one to have been in all eight seasons of the show, including the year she was behind bars.

Congratulations on the Grand Opening of @dolorescatania #PowerHouseGym in Whippany, NJ! I'm proud of her! XOXO! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

However, Radar Online says that Jacqueline Laurita demanding more money on RHONJ isn’t the only reason she won’t be back for Season 8. The other factor was her below the belt fighting on Season 7.

“The speculation is that Bravo is holding off because of all of her nasty infighting last season, which has continued behind the scenes even since they wrapped. Of course, it could be that she would return later on in the series, if she’s not dropped altogether. Nobody ever knows with Bravo!”

And it is true that Bravo has been known to make a deal to bring someone back down the road, especially in cases where ratings are not at the level where they were expected. Jacqueline had claimed the moral high ground, calling Teresa Giudice a criminal, but now, Jacqueline is having some tax and other financial problems of her own.

SO much fun at the annual @poschebykimd fashion show last night! Great energy there! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Nov 30, 2016 at 7:10am PST

Sources say that Bravo wants to return to old school RHONJ, full of drama that verged on sociopathic, rather than the last few seasons, which seemed petty and packed with banal jealousies, according to Bustle. Less whiny, more drama. This would make the move to bump Kathy and Jacqueline out, and bring Danielle back in. Fans can never forget the table flipping evening, or the battle cry “prostitution w***e” though redundant, which was lobbed at Danielle Staub.

And Teresa Giudice sanctioned the return of Danielle because if there is one thing Teresa knows, it’s a good payday.

“Andy [Cohen] brought her up at the reunion, so it sparked something up inside me. So I reached out to her on Twitter and she responded. I asked her if she was into yoga and she said of course, so I said, ‘Let’s take a yoga class together.’ So we did.”

Lol! @bravoandy's shoe kept coming untied at the reunion. ???? (10 hour day) Watch part 2 of the rhonj reunion tonight on @bravotv A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Nov 13, 2016 at 11:35am PST

It will be interesting to see how long it will take on RHONJ before Teresa and Danielle throw down.

Do you think Jacqueline is gone for good on RHONJ?

