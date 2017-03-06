Khloe Kardashian Engaged? Rumors Soar As Lamar Odom Hugs New Girlfriend

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been involved in a relationship that’s featured both highs (her support for him after his almost deadly overdose) and lows (rumors ranging from drug problems for Lamar and derailed relationships for Khloe). Now there’s speculation that Kardashian has finally moved on and become engaged to her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, just as Lamar has been seen hugging a mystery woman that reportedly is his new girlfriend. Adding to the intrigue: Odom’s new gal pal looks like a mirror image of Khloe.

Speculation that Kardashian and Thompson are engaged soared when she was seen sporting enormous bling on her ring finger in a photo on social media, according to Yahoo.

Fans noticed that in a new photo on Instagram, Khloe was posed with her engagement ring finger predominantly displayed, complete with bling and a heart caption.

“Engaged???” probed one fan.

“Is that an engagement ring? Hope so! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world! This is your time,” gushed another follower.

Kardashian began dating Tristan last September. The reality TV star has been candid about longing to find “the one” in her romantic life.

“I hope [he’s The One]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find The One,” commented Khloe. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

As for how Kardashian’s ex James Harden feels about their relationship, he termed it the “worst.” Harden admitted that he disliked the attention caused by his romance with Khloe.

“I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that,” clarified Kardashian’s ex. “I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares?”

In the end, Harden (who plays for the NBA like Tristan) said he broke up with the reality TV star because it impacted his career.

“It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that,” he added.

Following her split from Lamar, Kardashian seemed to have an easier time moving on. But now Odom has been seen hugging a mystery woman who looks just like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Lamar Odom cozies up to Khloe Kardashian lookalike during Beverly Hills shopping trip https://t.co/FPVQDz6dum pic.twitter.com/XnyScs77F7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 4, 2017

Lamar was seen on a shopping expedition with a gal pal who resembled his ex Khloe, noted the Daily Mail.

Odom and the mystery blonde seemed to have an intimate relationship, with Lamar spotted leaning over as if for a kiss during their visit to shops in Beverly Hills, according to the media outlet. Odom also was seen embracing his curvy pal with a huge hug.

The mystery girlfriend also was seen holding hands with Lamar, and the hugging and hand-holding resulted in speculation of a blossoming romance between the two.

Odom is working on his own reality show, according to the Daily Mail, which reported that his show “will document his road to recovery after years of drug-fueled doldrums that culminated in his infamous 2015 hospitalization.” The hospitalization took place after Lamar was discovered unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

As for the identity of that mysterious new gal pal whom Odom was seen hugging, TMZ identified her as his new assistant. Commenting on the curvy blonde’s resemblance to Kardashian, the media outlet pointed out that Lamar’s new girlfriend “could in almost every respect be mistaken for” the reality TV star.

While there’s speculation that Odom has become involved in a new romance at the same time as Khloe has become engaged, he recently confessed on a talk show that he wants her back.

During an interview on The Doctors, Lamar told host Travis Lane Stork that he wants Kardashian as his wife again, reported Us Weekly.

The former NBA star’s star divorce from Khloe was finalized in December, and Odom talked about restoring his life after his near-death from an overdose in 2015. Stork asked him what he was looking forward to when he thought about his future.

“Um, honestly? I want my wife back,” Odom responded.

However, Khloe has revealed that she and Tristan have taken their relationship to the next level by using “the L word.” And while she’s not yet confirming those rumors that she and Thompson are engaged, Kardashian has shared her joy.

“I’m very happy,” she noted, describing their relationship as “going good.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]