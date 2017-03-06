Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Will Not Be In ‘Twilight’ Reboot Due To Fans?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson has revealed in their respective interviews that a Twilight reboot is not possible.

Ever since Twilight saga ended, fans of this human-vampire romantic movie have been waiting to hear some positive news for a new Twilight film. After Lionsgate’s co-chairman announced the possibility of a Twilight-related movie, fans were excited to get a confirmation from Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

However, to disappoint the fans of Twilight saga, both Kristen and Robert has revealed that a Twilight reboot or a film on Twilight related characters is reportedly not going to happen with them as the fans, who admired the characters played by them, has also grown with time and even they wish to see them playing some new challenging roles.

Recently, Kristen Stewart had a conversation with The Times, in which she talked about her sexuality, her relationship with former boyfriend Robert and her take on Twilight movie. During the interview with Times‘ Jonathan Dean, the Personal Shopper movie actress revealed that when she was dating Robert, she was not hiding anything from the fans of Twilight movie because

“I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Kristen admitted in her interview that the entire process of making Twilight was not traumatic and she enjoyed every part of it.

“It would take someone with a really unhealthy amount of ego to be upset that everyone doesn’t love them,” she added.

The interviewer, Jonathan Dean, took to his Twitter handle to share a bonus quote from his interview with Kristen that talks about Kristen’s take on her fans and may point in a direction that suggests why a Twilight reboot is not possible with her in the lead.

Thanks for all the messages, Kristen Stewart fans. Here's a bonus quote – about her fans – that I ran out of room for pic.twitter.com/Hpdy2ASCj4 — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) March 5, 2017

The shared image reads the following quote from the actress,

“I think that my fanbase have grown up with me a little bit too. Maybe that’s what they were into when they were 15 or 16, or 20 or whatever, but I still get to see some of the same faces at premieres and they’re older and like engaged in this new work that is obviously incredibly different from the Twilight stuff that it makes me really happy.”

Just like Kristen, even Robert has shared similar thoughts that his fanbase has grown with him. Apart from this, even he has stated that he is not going to reprise the role of Edward Cullen in future Twilight movies.

During his earlier interview with Elle France, Robert stated that as an actor he wants to do experiments with his roles and does not wish to portray the role of a vampire in any future films.

“I think my name on a poster rallies my fan base. I hope to awake their curiosity and show them a different vision of cinema. Don’t forget that they grow up too. And they didn’t want to see all their lives Robert Pattinson playing a vampire. We tend to devalue the fans. It’s a mistake. The fan is an audience member like the others.”

As of now, there is no official confirmation that suggests that the makers of Twilight saga are working on a new possible reboot or a movie based on these characters. At the same time, given their history as a couple and their highly publicized breakup, it is highly unlikely to see Kristen Stewart sharing screen space with Robert Pattinson in future films.

Do you think that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to do a mature film together? Sound off your views about the possibility of Twilight reboot in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]