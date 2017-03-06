Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating & ‘Giving Romance Another Go’

Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck may soon be back together dating again and have allegedly been meeting up to “give their romance another go” following their recent respective breakups.

According to reports, Lopez and Affleck are supposedly about to start dating again after calling off their engagement in 2004 and have allegedly even met up just days after Jennifer revealed there’s “a reason” she’s not back together with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

After Us Weekly claimed last month that Ben’s wife Jennifer Garner is now ready to file for divorce more than a year after they initially separated, Radar Online is now claiming that Lopez and Affleck “are getting together again — and it’s not just to discuss their upcoming projects,” alleging that the former couple recently got back together and acted affectionately towards each other despite their breakup 13 years ago.

The site claimed that Jennifer and Ben have supposedly been meeting up in secret since Lopez and Drake cooled things off as reports continue to suggest that JLo’s just over two-month long relationship with the rapper may have been nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Ben and Jen have been meeting in secret,” alleged an insider amid the Lopez and Affleck dating rumors. “Tongues are wagging that they’re serious about making it work this time!”

The site also reported that Lopez and Affleck found themselves back together at a script meeting for an upcoming project and supposedly acted “like they’d never split up” when greeting each other, which included Ben giving his ex a kiss on the cheek.

“[Jennifer] was actually blushing when [Ben] kissed her in greeting,” a source alleged of Lopez and Affleck’s supposed recent meetup. “There’s so much chemistry between them,” continued the insider of Jennifer and Ben’s meeting, “all the other folks… could have been invisible!”

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have yet confirmed the swirling rumors claiming they could soon be dating again, though the report comes just days after Jennifer slammed rumors she was looking to reconcile with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children, Max and Emme.

Speaking out about the possibility of dating Marc again during an appearance on The View last week, Jennifer shut down the reports and claimed, per E! News, that there’s “a reason” she and Anthony are not together, despite the Latin singer splitting with his wife last year.

“You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now. There is a reason we’re not together but we’re great friends,” Lopez said when asked about dating Anthony again prior to the Ben reconciliation rumors, admitting that she and Marc are at their best when they’re working together rather than dating.

“That’s where we’re good and so we leave it there,” Jennifer continued, denying that she and her former husband would be getting back together.

As for Affleck, Lopez hasn’t spoken about potentially dating the actor again 13 years after they called off their engagement, though she has gushed over Affleck numerous times since she and Ben announced their breakup in 2004.

Lopez most recently spoke out about Ben in March 2016 in an interview with People, admitting that she and Affleck had “genuine love” during their 2002 romance that lasted for two years and seemingly hinted she’d be open to a reunion.

“I think different time different thing,” Jennifer said of dating Ben in the candid interview about their highly publicized dating life last year. “Who knows what could’ve happened? But there was a genuine love there.”

Ben then went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 while Jennifer married Marc Anthony shortly after their split in 2004, though both marriages have now ended and both Affleck and Lopez have since confirmed they’re single.

What do you think of reports claiming that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are supposedly meeting up and ready to start dating again?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]