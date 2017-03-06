Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Get Engaged Before Pippa Middleton’s Wedding?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very much in love, and their relationship continues to grow strong, defying all the naysayers. The couple recently attended Prince Harry’s best friend’s, Tom Inskip, wedding in Jamaica, and they were not afraid to publically show off their affection for each other. There are already reports swirling that Prince Harry will soon propose to Meghan Markle.

Earlier, there were unfounded reports that claimed that Prince Harry, 32, is thinking of putting a ring on Meghan Markle’s, 35, finger before Kate Middleton’s sister’s, Pippa Middleton, wedding on May 20. A report stated that Kate Middleton was concerned that as Prince Harry’s fiancee, the American actress would end up stealing her sister’s spotlight on her own wedding day. The report was soon debunked by Gossip Cop, which said that it was a fake news story.

US Weekly, on the other hand, recently reported that the couple would be engaged by the end of summer, near the anniversary of their first date. The report quoted a source as saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had already discussed their future.

They will be engaged by the end of summer…. [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.

Another friend told Royal Watch that Prince Harry would propose to Meghan Markle by the end of the year, according to Vogue.

Harry is head over heels about Meghan and some of us really think he’ll have popped the question by the end of the year. This is the real thing.

Meghan Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel in Suits, reportedly first met Prince Harry in May 2016, and in June, they started texting each other every day. In November, Prince Harry confirmed that he and the American actress were in a relationship.

The British Prince released a statement to defend his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, who found herself facing abuses and media harassment after the news broke about their relationship.

Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm [a wave of abuse and harassment].

Since late December, Suits actress had been almost living at Prince Harry’s two-bedroom Kensington Palace, US Weekly reported. She is currently based in Toronto, Canada, where she is set to begin filming Season 7 of her hit legal series.

Meghan Markle might move permanently to London once she finishes filming the new season of Suits, which probably could be her last. The report quoted the source as saying that the actress knew that the move to London was inevitable, as it was not possible for Prince Harry to uproot himself.

Meanwhile, a body language expert Judi James, who has written The Body Language Bible, told FEMAIL, according to Mail Online, that Prince Harry could be already tired of Meghan Markle.

In a nutshell, he looks bored and distant and she’s trying to get his attention. Meghan is very much trying to signal them as a trophy couple, but he’s not playing ball.

However, if one believes the onlookers at the wedding in Jamaica, the couple couldn’t look happier. Vogue reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands, kissed and looked completely happy, adding that the actress had certainly won “the seal of approval” of Prince Harry’s “notoriously tight-knit inner circle.” And Prince Harry’s friends think that he would be the next to tie the knot.

The next public outing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is most likely to be Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. It is to be seen whether the couple will attend it as a newly engaged couple or as boyfriend-girlfriend.

[Featured Image by Mike McGregor/Getty Images]