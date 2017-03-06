Donald Trump Uses Scotch Tape To Keep The Ends Of His Necktie Together

Donald Trump’s recent pictures prove that like any other man even he faces the problem when it comes to keeping the two ends of his necktie together.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump was spotted wearing his favorite red tie that appeared to be held together with a scotch tape. According to Daily Mail, Mr. Trump has been photographed a number of times with his ties flying in the wind. The released pictures show that the president does not use a tie clip. Instead, he opts for the cellophane tape that keep the two ends of his tie together.

Donald Trump’s choice of wearing red tie may be one of the most central and revealing aspects of his fashion style. That accessory has become such a key part of him that the Los Angeles Times’ deputy fashion editor thinks says that Trump’s red time is now invisible from his persona.

“He’s known for wearing the red tie. The Madame Tussauds wax figure is him with a red tie. The piñatas that people were bashing [post-election] were the orange hair, the blue suit, and the red tie.”

Apparently, this is not the first time when the media has taken interest in his lifestyle and how he wears his red tie.

During Donald Trump’s campaign, GQ Magazine reported about the growing length of Donald Trump’s ties. The style magazine has also noted that a man’s tie should fall right in the middle of his belt, but according to their stylists Trump’s ties now “look like they fall four inches below his belt.”

What Donald Trump's signature tie — red, wide, overly long, and Scotch-taped — reveals about the man: https://t.co/CBAvrhOVGU pic.twitter.com/0BtWUoQFVx — POPSUGAR News (@popsugarnews) February 11, 2017

Back in November 2016, many major news outlets were talking about Donald Trump’s hair. President’s former hairdresser revealed the secret behind Trump’s infamous barnet.

The 52-year-old Amy Lasch told the Mirror how Donald Trump shunned many professional stylists and even got his own family to cut his blonde hair.

Amy further described Donald Trump’s blonde dye job as a calamity and even stated that he used so much lacquer to achieve his trademark look his hair was matted and solid.

“He has really long hair and he combs it back straight. When I looked at the back of his hair I could tell it was not a hairdresser cutting it. It was scary. It was just cut in a straight line.The color was so inconsistent. It was not done correctly. They just colored the top and did not color what was ­underneath properly. It was someone in his inner circle who was cutting and coloring his hair. His wife or maybe his daughter.”

Amy Lasch further added that Mr. Trump used a spray with a stickiness to hold his hair together.

“I did comb the back and did the sides a bit. But everything was solid. It was matted to stay put. I tapped it with my comb and it would bounce back.”

Even his longtime doctor stated that the U.S. president takes medication for three ailments, including a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth.

Donald Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein said in a recent interview that the other drugs are antibiotics to control common skin problem and a statin for his elevated blood cholesterol.

White House officials have declined to comment on the information provided by Dr. Bornstein, and would not say whether he was still Mr. Trump’s physician.

In other news, Donald Trump is going to sign a revised travel ban order and there are reports from his administrations that the newly revised immigration order will aim to overcome the legal challenges that were noted by everyone when the first executive order was signed in January.

Donald Trump’s original executive orders temporarily blocked citizens of Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya from coming to the United States.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]