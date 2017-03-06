Does New Photo Predict April The Giraffe’s Baby’s Birth? Watch Live Cam [Video]

April the giraffe is still pregnant and people are still watching, and waiting. Many hope that today will be the day or at least this will be the week that puts an end to what’s been dubbed hashtag giraffe watch (#giraffewatch)live streaming from April’s home at the Animal Adventure Park (AAP). A new photo making rounds is sparking superstitious belief and many think it’s a sign or an omen from beyond that April’s calf is soon to make his or her grand debut. While there are many physical signs and symptoms of labor to watch for, many noticed that something eerily appeared in April’s bedding and the photo has sparked a discussion that it’s a message from beyond. You may watch the live giraffe cam and other videos from the AAP, as well as the photo from April the Giraffe’s stall below.

#Inquisitr April The Giraffe Signs Of Labor, Watch Live Cam [Video] https://t.co/dst2q9LFeq — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) March 5, 2017

April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe who became an Internet sensation when AAP owner Jordan Patch set up a live cam to stream her upcoming birth. In February it was believed April’s birth was imminent and giraffe watch ensued. Since February, millions have tuned in to watch the giraffe calf’s birth live streaming online. Patch has stated that once April’s labor is underway, they will use an additional live cam that will stream on Facebook live. Patch has issued daily updates and recently stated their observations are off by as little as a few weeks to approximately a month and there is no way to tell exactly when April will go into labor. April the giraffe does not have an official due date, so it isn’t correct to say the giraffe is late or overdue. April is examined by a veterinarian and interacts with AAP staff on a daily basis and her pregnancy is progressing normally. All signs say the baby is developing normally and there are full expectations April will have a healthy labor and delivery.

April The Giraffe: ‘Timeline Is Wrong,’ Says Park Owner In Video Update https://t.co/KnIjkCJCgO via Charisse Van Horn — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) March 3, 2017

April The Giraffe Due Date Is Delayed, Watch Live Cam [Video] https://t.co/PWna0YYgXp via Charisse Van Horn — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) March 4, 2017

You may see the photo sparking the discussion below. Is this a sign that April’s labor and delivery is imminent? The photo was shared through the Animal Adventure Park’s official Facebook page. The park provides two, daily updates and the photo was posted during the March 5, 2017, evening update. You may see a quote about the photo as well as the full update below. Stay tuned for today’s morning update to see if there is any progression and whether the image in the photo truly is an indication that April’s labor is beginning.

“3/5 Evening Update What many are calling an omen of the impending birth; the face and neck of a young giraffe appeared in the bedding this afternoon. Pretty neat if you ask us! April was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination. This evening, keeper report suggests a bit more calm now.There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also.

All around, we are all happy with her progress and continued condition. Of course, we are also ready for the next phase in this journey – but truly enjoying the moment. Thank you for your continued support!”

Did you see the giraffe face and neck in the photo? If you look down in the bedding, to the right of April, you’ll see a dark shape that has the appearance of a face, ears, ossicones (the horns on a giraffe’s head) and a long neck. Viewers watching the live cam noticed the shape and the discussions followed. April’s behavior seemed a little off last night, causing many to suspect labor won’t be long to follow. What do you think about the photo? Is it an omen foretelling the birth of April’s and Ollie’s baby calf? Are you watching the live giraffe cam? Are you waiting for April to have her baby?

[Featured Image by Andy Lim/Shutterstock]