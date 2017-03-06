Inside ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall’s Proposal: The Ring, Tears, Final Rose Drama

The Bachelor star Nick Viall’s journey to find love will come to an end next week when the 36-year-old former software salesman hands out his final rose. After three attempts at finding love on television, all eyes will be on Nick when he breaks one girl’s heart and makes an extremely emotional decision that will play out not only on the finale, but during the live After the Final Rose special.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

The Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss promises that the ending 21st season of ABC’s popular reality dating series will “be historic” even going so far as to tweet that the newly-named Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, could turn out to be this season’s winner.

However, spoilers point to a much different outcome to Nick’s season, including a romantic proposal that will undoubtedly include an enormous Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.

But the outcome of the season may not lead to marriage and fans should get their tissues ready — there is some serious heartbreak in store.

Although Reality Steve is confident that The Bachelor star Nick Viall will get engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, there will be plenty of tears shed not only during the finale but during an emotional After the Final Rose special that will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Monday, March 13.

In the sneak peek video preview below, Nick is shown wandering around chilly Finland and seems to be confused about who to give the final rose to. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, one of his close friends states that Nick doesn’t have a connection with his final two girls — could that be the reason he is shown struggling with his decision?

Even if Nick wasn’t sure of his future with his final pick, it’s possible that producers pushed for a romantic outcome. After all, the tag line for this season is “fourth time’s a charm,” so fans can expect the spoilers to be right on target, but what’s in store on the After the Final Rose special that will, according to Mike Fleiss, so “historic”?

I could not be more excited about this upcoming AFR!!! #TheBachelor #Historic — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 1, 2017

Reality Steve states that he doesn’t expect Nick and Vanessa’s relationship to last but he is confident that they will appear on the ATFR special as an engaged couple.

In past seasons of the Bachelor, host Chris Harrison typically goes through a list of predictable questions with the Bachelor and his bride-to-be, including “where will you live,” “have you set a wedding date,” and “how did you know she was the one?”

The historic part may turn out to be hype, so fans shouldn’t expect a live wedding on the After the Final Rose special and it’s likely that the couple won’t issue a breakup statement on live TV.

And despite rumors circulating online that Nick chose Raven over Vanessa, Reality Steve stands by his word that Nick sent a heartbroken Raven home at the final rose ceremony and proposed to Vanessa.

However, Steve states that the distance between Nick and Vanessa as just one of the reasons why their relationship won’t work, stating in a recent blog post that he’s already heard that the relationship isn’t going well.

According to her ABC bio, Vanessa currently lives in Canada where she works as a special education teacher and Nick lives in Los Angeles. During his overnight date with Vanessa that airs on March 6, viewers will see Nick question whether he would be able to uproot himself and move to Canada. Now that he’s part of the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast, it’s clear that he won’t be making a move anytime soon.

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

