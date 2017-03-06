No Matter Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2017, This Is Nick Viall’s Last Chance

No matter who wins The Bachelor finale in 2017, Nick Viall might not get another chance to choose the love of his life on national television again. The revelation comes from none other than host Chris Harrison.

Nick has been a Bachelor veteran. Interestingly, all his experience in the franchise has not meant much for him. He is still looking for the right girl, and he still looks confused about the right choice. The Season 21 of the ABC reality show reaches its finale on March 13. It is still unknow whom Nick is going to choose. In fact, he hinted to Andi Dorfman during her surprise visit that he might not choose anybody in the finale. If he does so, that might be the end to his quest for love on television.

Everyone wonders who wins The Bachelor finale in 2017. Nick Viall is under tremendous pressure, but he has to choose someone this time. He says he has been heartbroken twice on national television. According to his friends, he has always been chasing girls. But, strangely enough, none of his serious relationships worked out. His friends often wondered why he could not find love in life. Anyway, the lack of success in having a steady relation was the reason behind Nick taking part in the Bachelor shows. But, the credit does not go to him about this.

“Get out of your head, go with your heart and have the strength to be a bit of a mess right now.” #TheBachelor is all-new tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/gpSKOlaPL5 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 5, 2017

It was Marcos Hernandez’s wife, who’s responsible for taking a regular Waukesha guy to the world of reality television. Marcos has been Nick’s friends since childhood. His wife Kaia has been an ardent Bachelor fan. These three used to watch the show on Monday nights. Nick taking part in the show was a joke that later became reality, after Kaia nominated Nick online. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Nick made fun of it, when he came to know about the nomination. After 10 months of Kaia nominating Nick, his phone rang. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, everyone wants to know who wins The Bachelor finale in 2017. Nick Viall is the point of attraction. He took part in two Bachelorette shows and in one Bachelor in Paradise show. Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman dumped him, and Bachelor in Paradise was a disaster as well. It was an unusual decision for ABC to choose him as the Bachelor for Season 21. But, it has apparently paid off for the show. It has got exceptional ratings, the New York Post reports. According to Harrison, most fans understand that the makers know what they are doing in the show.

“We’re bringing back the guy who’s been on the show four times now … I’d be a little disappointed if [our audience] wasn’t reluctant,” Harrison said.

Since the premiere on January 2, the show has become more and more popular among the younger adults, aged between 18-34. Harrison believes there must be something about Nick Viall that made the women in the show open up emotionally.

No matter who wins The Bachelor finale in 2017, Harrison hopes Nick Viall finds love this time. Nick is all set to meet the girls in the “Women Tell All” episode tonight. Hopefully, all goes well for the Waukesha athlete. Harrison indicates there might not be another chance for Nick to find love on television.

On #TheBachelor, we’ll see some women falling in love, and on #WomenTellAll, we’ll see them falling out. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/ZU0cPpekfO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 4, 2017

“This is all I can do,” Harrison says. “I can’t do a fifth [season with Viall].”

The next episode of The Bachelor, called “Women Tell All,” airs at 8pm tonight on ABC.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]