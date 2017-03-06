Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Friends Or Foes: Gwen Stefani ‘Jealous’?

Ever since the news broke that Blake Shelton, king of country music, and Miranda Lambert, queen of the same genre, were divorcing, speculation about the cause of their split swirled. Now, months later, there’s a new report examining whether Blake and Miranda are friends or foes in the wake of their divorce. As for where their relationship leaves Gwen Stefani, another story claims that Stefani is allegedly feeling “jealous.”

Hollywood Take reported on allegations that Shelton and Lambert are fighting, with the country music king allegedly having accused Miranda of cheating. The source cited by Hollywood Take claimed that Lambert has been dishing on “the day [her] marriage ended.”

Blake allegedly chose “Hollywood and his TV audience over” Miranda, and also reportedly claimed that Lambert cheated. Miranda supposedly initially thought that their battle would fizzle out, but then he allegedly “blindsided” Lambert by filing for divorce.

Miranda also has faced rumors that she is upset that her ex moved on and begun a romance with Gwen Stefani, and rumors also have swirled that Lambert and Stefani are involved in their own feud.

However, when it comes to the allegations that Miranda and Blake have become foes rather than friends after their divorce, Gossip Cop debunked a report from In Touch magazine claiming that Lambert is “finally opening up” about what caused the end of her marriage.

“Miranda is finally starting to tell friends the heartbreaking details about the day her marriage ended,” claimed In Touch.

A rep for Lambert did not comment, but another contact told Gossip Cop that the magazine’s allegations are “stupid.”

Does this mean that Blake and Miranda have maintained a friendship in the wake of their divorce? Shelton and Lambert allegedly met up secretly, and he confessed that he missed her, which may have affected his relationship with Stefani, according to En Stars.

The country music crooner and Miranda reportedly recently reunited in Nashville, when they were at the same event. However, their reunion then allegedly went from polite chatter to an in-depth conversation. Blake was “pouring his heart out about how much he missed” Lambert, according to a source cited by the media outlet.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced.”

However, this reunion reportedly took place when Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani was thousands of miles away. The insider predicted that Gwen would “go nuts” if she discovered what happened.

Moreover, Blake allegedly didn’t tell the truth to Stefani about the reunion with Miranda, telling her that he “avoided” Lambert and “didn’t speak to” Miranda. The source warned that could cause problems.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

Consequently, the insider cautioned that Shelton and Lambert “reconnecting” might be the “nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen.”

Miranda’s and the country crooner’s divorce announcement came following four years of marriage in July 2015. Only a few weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale revealed their own divorce plans after 13 years as a married couple. Just months later, in November, Blake and Gwen confirmed rumors that they were dating, while Lambert shared her romantic relationship with Anderson East soon after.

As for rumors that there’s an ongoing feud between Blake’s ex Miranda and his current girlfriend Gwen, an insider told In Touch that Stefani views Lambert’s new album as a “direct shot at her and Blake.” And that allegedly means that the No Doubt singer has changed her plan.

“She had really tried to take the high road, but that is over,” said the source.

“Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on.”

The insider shared additional details on Stefani’s alleged decision to get revenge on Lambert for her album The Weight of These Wings.

“Gwen is ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life,” said the source. “She’s also written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving [Blake Shelton] up so easily.”

Lambert has some new members of her team just in case she needs support in the future, however. Miranda and her boyfriend Anderson East just adopted three new babies of the furry kind, reported Taste Of Country.

Known for her love of animals, Lambert shared on social media that she and Anderson have three new “feline farm hands.” Their names are Bobbi McGee (a kitten), Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

“So happy to have new farm friends. Thanks to the Maury County Animal Shelter in Columbia TN for being so kind and helping us adopt 3 new shelter pets!” gushed Miranda. “And don’t forget, love a shelter pet!!”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]