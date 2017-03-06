‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Watch Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Talk Moving

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers for the upcoming episode regarding Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi is about them finally having that all-important talk about moving. It’s been the awkward topic they’ve managed to avoid until this point in the season and it’s during the overnight dates they come to address it. Will it essentially change the mood of what’s suppose to be the most romantic time of the show for all involved?

People magazine broke down the conversation in its Bachelor 2017 spoilers article. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi sit down for their big talk about who’s going to move if they ultimately get together. Spoilers for months have indicated that Nick picks Vanessa in the end and that they’re facing some crucial obstacles when it comes to their relationship because neither one of them wants to part with their current residence.

According to the “Fantasy Suite” spoilers, Vanessa puts Nick on the spot by asking about him what his biggest compromise would be in their relationship.

“Nick is someone that I can actually picture spending the rest of my life with,” Vanessa says in the sneak peek clip. “But at the same time, we have that sort of relationship where our conversations are always so heavy. Today I felt like Nick was questioning whether or not he wants to be as close to my family as I am. It’s been upsetting me.”

The video shows Grimaldi opening up the conversation with Viall about the one caveat he has.

“Is there anything that you would feel uncomfortable compromising on?” Vanessa asks him. “Is moving for you something that you don’t see yourself doing?”

Nick tells Vanessa that it’s hard to envision himself living in Canada.

“I’ve moved a lot,” Nick answers. “I’ve never imagined living in Canada. And I’ll be honest, that’s not easy for me to picture. I hope that’s not a non-negotiable, but I think I would do anything for the woman that I love.”

“Not to sound corny, but I’m really proud to be an American.”

Vanessa reacts by saying that she’s “very proud to be Canadian.”

In The Bachelor 2017 spoilers preview, Viall appeared a bit uncomfortable with the conversation and gave little thought to the idea of relocating to Canada to be with Grimaldi. This won’t come as a complete shock to Bachelor fans if they’ve kept up on all the gossip and spoilers that have been out since before the show started. Reality Steve has predicted all along that these two won’t make it long-term. Nick is into creating a Hollywood career and Vanessa is devoted to her family and career in Montreal. She’s a special needs teacher who’s close with her students and doesn’t want to leave her life behind.

In Steve’s latest blog post about The Bachelor, he revealed that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are still together, but only for the cameras.

“I fully expect them to throw on a happy face and say all the right things that night. Your guess is as good as mine how long they will last, but chances are, as always, not very good.”

Steve added that the reason Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi won’t stay together has more to do with the fact that Nick never wanted to go on The Bachelor to find a wife, but to help his career. He’ll also be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, which premieres in a few weeks.

“He’ll ride it out, they’ll do appearances, smile, shake hands, kiss babies, etc, but at the end of the day they won’t last because it’s not what Nick wanted going in and still doesn’t want to this day. He’s Hollywood now and has been fore a while. Unfortunately for Vanessa, she’s getting dragged along for the ride.”

Do you think either one of these two will move for the other? It’ll be interesting to see if Nick and Vanessa can endure the real-life journey.

The Bachelor 2017, Episode 10, will air on Monday, March 6 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT and will be followed by a 2-hour Women Tell All special.

