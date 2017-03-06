Music Icon Tommy Page Dead At 46, Suicide Suspected

Musical icon Tommy Page has tragically passed away at just 46-years-old. According to multiple reports, Page was found dead in New York on Friday. Very few official details have been released regarding the scene or what police may have discovered when they found his body, however multiple friends are reporting that Tommy Page died of an “apparent suicide.”

New Kids On The Block songwriter Tommy Page dead aged 46 in suspected suicide https://t.co/wkXZj6VMgG pic.twitter.com/WHMqrjCz80 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 5, 2017

Tommy got his start in the music business as a songwriter and pop singer. Arguably his most famous track was the 1990 single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” which Page sang and wrote alongside New Kids on the Block alums Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. The Tommy Page track made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts in April 1990, and he held a place in the Top 40 for 13 weeks. At the time the iconic 90s track dropped, Page was touring with the legendary boy band.

Devastated over the loss of my friend Tommy Page. My heart goes out to Tommy's friends, family and fans. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hFUPBHMWnE — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2017

As Huffington Post reports, Denise Warner of Billboard.com was one of the first to confirm the death of Tommy Page; she also cited “reports from several friends” indicating that Page lost his life to suicide, despite the fact that police haven’t released his official cause of death. At the time of his passing, Page was VP of Music Partnerships for The Village Voice, which has also confirmed that Page passed away over the weekend.

“We at The Village Voice were deeply saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page…Our thoughts are with his partner, their three children, and the rest of his family and close circle of friends. Tommy will be missed.”

Tommy Page was a New Jersey native who was proud of and true to his his Jersey roots. As NJ.com reports, the singer/songwriter/music exec was known to have referred to himself a an “ordinary Jersey kid.” In fact, when Page landed his gig as Billboard publisher in 2012, he cited his New Jersey roots and a prophetic high school yearbook photo where he foretold his Billboard-inspired future plans.

“In the inscription below my senior picture in my high school yearbook, I actually wrote ‘Billboard charts, here I come!’ — a hopeful pipe dream from an ordinary Jersey kid.”

Little did Tommy Page know, as a high school student, that he would become one of the biggest, most legendary names in the music business over the next several decades.

rip tommy page. such a good guy and terrible news. without him, so many of mine and other artist's successes wouldn't have been possible.. — jordan (@thereadyset) March 4, 2017

Without Tommy Page there would not have been a Headstrong or Guilty pleasure album. I don't understand, no words #rip love you Tommy — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 4, 2017

In fact, in addition to being a successful singer and songwriter with a lauded career as a music executive working with some of the biggest agencies in the country, Tommy Page was involved in launching the musical careers of many of his generation’s most beloved and well-known artists during a stint at Warner Bros. Records.

Tommy Page had a direct hand in building and shaping the careers of, among others, Alanis Morissette, Green Day and Josh Groban.

After the news of Page’s tragic death broke, Billboard, where Tommy advanced from associate publisher to publisher within a year, issued a statement.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page. He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer.”

While it has been widely reported that Tommy Page took his own life, as recently as two months ago the 46-year-old was using social media to promise fans new music.

I'm working on new music. You haven't seen the last of me yet! pic.twitter.com/ujp11vCvF2 — Tommy Page (@Tommypage) January 6, 2017

Even going so far as to share a photo of himself apparently composing new hits at his piano.

In the aftermath of the breaking news of his death, fans, friends and colleagues of Tommy Page have taken to social media to share their memories, sympathy and condolences. It was immediately apparent that he’d touched many lives throughout his own.

I'm overwhelmed with the sad news of my friend Tommy Page passing.

The memories,the music,the friendship will forever be in my heart #rip pic.twitter.com/ONLkfsuqRa — Tiffany (@tiffanytunes) March 4, 2017

So sad and shocked to hear about the passing of @Tommypage, one of our beloved guest stars on Full House. ???? RIP Tommy. ❤ pic.twitter.com/93rlvDu8or — Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) March 4, 2017

#TommyPage: I remember his same genuine smile he have every time you saw him. A very sad loss. #riptommypage ❤???? — Joey McIntyre (@joeymcintyre) March 5, 2017

Tommy Page would ultimately write nine studio albums. In addition to his musical career, Page forayed into acting during a 1992 episode of Full House; he famously played himself.

At the time of his passing, Tommy Page left behind his spouse, Charlie, as wells as the couple’s three kids.

